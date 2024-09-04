Netflix’s biggest movie of 2024 is being removed next month

As of next month, Netflix will be pulling one of the biggest theatrical hits of 2023 from its platform, meaning if you haven’t already seen Super Mario Bros. Movie, now’s the time.

The streaming service has kept pace this year, adding many of the most binge-worthy TV shows and talked-about movies to its platform. But all good things must come to an end, as part of its monthly cull includes one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023: the Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The animated flick, which came out in April 2023, became the second highest-grossing film of that year, landing in-between Barbie and Oppenheimer’s unbelievable successes.

It hit Netflix in December 2023, and has appeared in the Top 10 movies chart almost every single week since, outperforming every other movie in 2024. But as of October 2, it’ll no longer be available on the streamer.

Universal Pictures

Super Mario Bros. wasn’t just a commercial success – earning $1.36 billion at the box office – but a critical one, too. It was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, including Best Animated Feature, Best Original Song, and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

The movie served as an origin story for Mario (played by Chris Pratt) and Luigi (played by Charlie Day), who were transported to the fantasy world of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Cue Peaches, Bowser, and more Koopas than you can count. Super Mario Bros. proved to be a huge win for Netflix, with the movie jumping in and out of the Top 10 charts consistently since it debuted on the platform.

So, if you’re looking to catch the video game adaptation as part of your subscription, now’s your last chance!

