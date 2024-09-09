Netflix subscribers have a great hack for watching K-Dramas on the platform

If you enjoy watching K-Dramas on Netflix, or any other non-English speaking properties for that matter, then subscribers have a great hack for getting the best translations.

As Netflix evolves, it’s fast learning that some of the most popular TV shows and new movies are coming out of non-English speaking territories. With new additions like Godzilla Minus One and The Accident, there’s plenty of great options out there for those wanting to expand their horizons.

Article continues after ad

But few genres are as popular on the streaming service as K-Dramas. Squid Game, Love Next Door, and Queen of Tears all made a splash, and the audience for Korean content is getting bigger with every passing day.

As such, some newcomers are wondering about the best way to watch these popular shows. Posting on Reddit, one user asked: “For subtitles, which is better: English or English CC? I’ve realized that in some ‘K-Dramas’ translations are really different depending on if the subtitles are on ‘English’ or ‘English CC.'”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Based on the responses, there seems to be one clear answer: CC. Evidently, this is the best way to watch K-Dramas if you’re looking to get an accurate translation.

“I’d recommend CC – even though they can be comical with expressions like ‘big sigh’, dubbing captions lose a lot of the impetus with speech,” said one response.

Another agreed, adding: “Personally, I prefer CC because it usually gives a more accurate feel of what’s actually being said. For example, if a character’s making a wordplay or cultural reference, CC might capture that better.”

Article continues after ad

“CC, definitely,” wrote a third. “If I understood right, ‘English CC’ is an English translation from the Korean being spoken, while ‘English’ is based on the dubbed version. I was watching The Whirlwind the other day and noted some blatant translation errors with the English subs (I speak and understand Korean) but these weren’t present in the CC.”

Article continues after ad

So, what is the difference between CC (closed captions) and subtitles? It all boils down to what they think they’re doing. Subtitles translate what’s being said, assuming the viewer can also hear the audio.

Article continues after ad

Closed captioning, on the other hand, assumes the audience can’t hear the audio, which is why they often include descriptions of sound effects and other non-dialog noises.

In theory, subtitles should provide a more accurate translation of what’s going on, but according to Netflix subscribers as above, that’s not the case when it comes to K-Dramas. Go figure, but at least there’s now a solid tip for those wanting to start checking out the genre.

Article continues after ad

For more, find out which series is perfect to watch after Lovely Runner. You can also find out how Miss Night and Day broke a record, and check out the 5 K-dramas to watch after Hierarchy.