Netflix’s new “devastating” survival thriller has amazing Rotten Tomatoes score

Netflix is off to a flying start with its 2024 roster – but one “devastating” new survival thriller is climbing the ranks on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix has made a strong start with its slate of TV shows and movies for 2024, with the likes of Fool Me Once and The Brothers Sun getting fans talking.

The success looks set to continue, with Dan Levy’s Good Grief and the Sofia Vergara-fronted Griselda both looking to join the cohort over the next few weeks.

At the same time, one “devastating” new survival thriller has made waves on Rotten Tomatoes after only being on the streaming platform for a day.

“Devastating” Netflix survival thriller gets amazing Rotten Tomatoes score

Society of the Snow, released on Netflix on January 4, 2024, has become certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 91%.

The “devastating” Netflix survival thriller follows the real-life events of the 1972 Uruguayan flight crash in the remote heart of the Andes, forcing survivors to become each other’s best hope.

Out of the flight’s 45 passengers, 33 survivors remained after the initial plane crash, including members of the Old Christians Club rugby union team.

Mireia Mullor at Digital Spy wrote, “Society of the Snow becomes a humanist experience as much as a traditional survival movie, reaching a sweet spot between brutal visual realism, contained sentimentality, and devastating existentialism.”

Rodrigo Perez at The Playlist added, “Society Of Snow is not only a cinematic feat of wonder, terror, and emotion-stirring courage but a deeply felt portrait of togetherness, brotherhood, and survival, poignantly commemorating the painful memory of indescribable loss and tragedy.”

Brian Orndorf at Blu-Ray.com agreed: “Bayona strips away all sensationalism to best understand the true struggles and sorrows of the survivors, trying to retain as much humanity as possible for a tale that’s primarily known for its most gruesome turns.”

However, not all Rotten Tomatoes reviews were bowled over by Netflix’s new survival thriller.

Peter Martin at ScreenAnarchy wrote: “Leaves the viewer cold… By keeping his cards tight to his chest, Bayona lays down a technically impressive and well-intended hand that honors the victims and the survivors with respect. The heart must come later.”

When it comes to public reaction, Society of the Snow seems to be a resounding hit.

“SOCIETY OF THE SNOW could match ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT’s Oscar nominations. Granted, so should THE ZONE OF INTEREST and ANATOMY OF A FALL. But this movie is a feat of willpower, teamwork, faith, and a complete understanding of the elements. Heart-wrenching yet captivating,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

Society of the Snow is on Netflix now.

