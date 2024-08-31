New Netflix show dubbed as “Succession meets Ancient Greece” hits Top 10 charts

Netflix just added another new TV show to its collection, and the appealing pitch has been enough to push KAOS into the Top 10 charts.

The streaming service has turned its attention to Ancient Greek mythology with KAOS, the Jeff Goldblum-starring drama that puts a sexy spin on the familiar legends.

Sold as “Succession meets Ancient Greece”, the new TV show stars Goldblum as the stylish and paranoid Zeus, who tries to keep his mythological family under control as a group of unknowing mortals become part of a plot to take them down. The ties to Succession are understandable, since the gods are depicted as a wealthy, dysfunctional family.

At the time of writing, KAOS is sitting at the number seven spot on the Netflix Top 10 TV charts, and is currently at 81% on the Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes.

From the fan side of things, Netflix subscribers seem pretty impressed with the new fantastical comedy series, praising the cast in particular.

As one X user wrote: “I absolutely loved Kaos!! It’s Greek mythology turned into a big family drama with great characters and storylines. The cast is amazing, it’s visually beautiful but I will definitely need a rewatch to understand everything. I need a Season 2 please.”

“Netflix’s Kaos is really rather good. Definitely recommend if you’re a fan of Greek mythology – and Jeff Goldblum’s take on Zeus is just spot on,” said another.

However, there are some non-believers, too. On the critical front, reviewers are slightly less hyped. For instance, the Los Angeles Times says the show “jumps from tone to tone, among and within its various threads — comedy, tragedy, satire, horror. They don’t always mesh well, and the darker the series gets, the duller it becomes.”

“Though the eight-episode series illustrates the dangers of power and greed, it falters due to bulky storylines and wearisome characters,” says Variety.

In our own KAOS review, we wrote: “There’s a huge disconnect between the story aching to be told and what we’re seeing on screen, and that happens purely because of the intended creative direction.”

KAOS is available to stream on Netflix now.

