“Amazing” Netflix series with shocking ending is keeping fans “up all night”

Another hidden Netflix series to get hooked on, you say? This time, it’s dramatic telenovela Pact of Silence… and fans can’t get any sleep.

Whenever you’re looking for a binge-worthy TV show you’ve never heard of before and have no idea what to expect, Netflix remains the best bet to find a banger.

We’ve been treated to watercooler moments from Baby Reindeer and Bridgerton, but a few unsung heroes have found their way into the social media conversation. Now, it’s the turn of Mexican drama Pact of Silence.

The series follows social media influencer Brenda who plunges headfirst into four women’s lives, fueled by a thirst for the truth about her birth.

“I was up watching Pact Of Silence on Netflix all night. Was goood af,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

A second weighed in, “Pact of Silence on Netflix. Based in Mexico City, 18 episodes, plot twists were amazing, & the dramaaaa of it all!!”

“Oh my God! If you want to see an amazing 18-episode of a series named Pact of Silence… #pactofsilence on @netflix It will have you on the edge of your seat. Very very good. I did not see the ending coming! Wow,” a third said.

Yes, you read that correctly: it has a whopping 18 episodes, a hefty sitting compared to what a new TV show usually gets on the streaming service.

“I understand why telenovelas were aired one episode every day. I’m here watching Pact of Silence on Netflix, I want to sleep but it’s getting interesting and I want to finish it,” another fan posted.

This isn’t the only telenovela to do well on Netflix this year either. Fans have also praised Desperate Lies for its “insane” pregnancy plot, with the titular character having twins who each have a different father.

While Pact of Silence doesn’t get quite that crazy, the show does deal with difficult themes, including homelessness, sexual abuse, and poverty – all topped off with an explosive ending (though we won’t spoil the surprise).

But here’s a hint: things get ugly pretty quickly. The people who left Brenda for dead are on her hit list… and survival odds aren’t looking great.

Find more TV shows streaming this month, alongside new true crime and documentaries to catch up with.