This secret Netflix code reveals all the horror movies
Calling all horror fans: with this secret Netflix code, you can easily unlock all the horror movies available to stream right now.
The warm light of the sun is retreating beneath our horizons sooner and sooner each day. Leaves, slowly but surely, are starting to brown. The streets are paved with Starbucks buyers sipping on their first pumpkin spice latte of the year.
Some people are clinging to summer’s glow, but the best among us are already ready for the best time of the year: the spooky season and all its delights, whether it’s cozy jumpers, warming soups, autumnal walks, or – most importantly – horror movies.
We’ve still got a month to go before the big lead-up to Halloween, but there’s no harm in starting early – and with this Netflix code, you can access a massive selection of horror movies.
Secret code unlocks every horror movie on Netflix
If you type 8711 into Netflix’s search bar, you’ll be taken to a page exclusively made up of horror movies.
We should note, it works better if you’re on a browser: all you need to do is add the code to the end of your URL, which should look like this: “https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/”.
But what if you don’t want to just watch any horror movie; maybe you want to dig into the back catalogue of the slasher genre, or perhaps you’re in the mood for zombies or other monster horrors? Well, there’s other codes you can try that are a bit more specific, which we’ve listed below:
|Category
|Code
|B-Horror Movies
|8195
|Creature Features
|6895
|Cult Horror Movies
|10944
|Deep Sea Horror Movies
|45028
|Foreign Horror Movies
|8654
|Horror Comedy
|89585
|Monster Movies
|947
|Satanic Stories
|6998
|Slasher & Serial Killer Movies
|8646
|Supernatural Horror Movies
|42023
|Teen Screams
|52147
|Vampire Horror Movies
|75804
|Werewolf Horror Movies
|75930
|Zombie Horror Movies
|75405
If you’re not quite there with the spookiness yet, don’t feel the need to subject yourself to something scary – you can find a full list of Netflix’s secret codes here.
In the meantime, you can also check out our other upcoming horror TV and movie hubs below:
