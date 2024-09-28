Netflix romcom series with nearly perfect Rotten Tomatoes score bumps Monsters from top spot 

Despite dominating the top of Netflix’s TV chart since its debut, Monsters has found itself at number two thanks to a new romcom series.

True crime and murder have been Netflix‘s main source of views for the past few weeks with the premiere of series like Monsters Season 2 and The Perfect Couple.

However, the it looks like even with the backlash to Ryan Murphy’s latest project with the streaming service, a new show has taken its place at number one.

Nobody Wants This, a 10 episode series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, is now the king of the platform with an impressive 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series was written by Erin Foster, who is best known for creating the satirical VH1 series Barely Famous with her sister, Sara.

Loosely based on events in Foster’s real life, Nobody Wants This follows Joanne (Bell), a sex and dating podcaster, as she meets and starts falling for Noah (Brody), a rabbi.

The show is styled in the traditional romantic comedy “will they/won’t they” narrative as Joanne and Noah’s blossoming relationship is continuously being put to the test by their polar opposite lifestyles.

Foster found herself in a similar situation when she met Simon Tikhman at a gym in Los Angeles in 2018. While Tikhman wasn’t a rabbi, he is Jewish and told Foster, “Whoever I marry, she has to be Jewish.”

Netflix

While not religious herself, the writer ended up converting to Judaism before marrying Tikhman in 2019. The couple still live in California and share a 4-month-old daughter named Noa.

The authenticity and realness that Foster brought into Nobody Wants This is one of the reasons the show is such a hit as one fan posted on X/Twitter, “I can finally say that NOBODY WANTS THIS is perfect. A romcom that is actually romance AND comedy.”

Another commented, “Idk how it took this long for someone to put Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in a TV show together, but whoever finally decided to do it, THANK YOU! This show was everything I wanted and more! I need a second season, STAT!”

And a third fan wrote, “Nobody Wants This is SOOOOOO good like I’ve been giggling kicking my feet the entire time.”

Nobody Wants This Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now.