Netflix breaks silence on Ginny & Georgia Season 3 and reveals release date

There’s never been a better time to be a fan of small-town dramas – Netflix just announced Ginny & Georgia Season 3’s long-awaited release date.

If you’re someone who prefers cozy shows, the streaming service has been on a streak of giving us the goods. Virgin River Season 7 and Sweet Magnolias Season 4 are already coming this year, and that’s before we get to big comebacks like Stranger Things and Squid Game.

Of course, the type of dramas Netflix is really pushing (like those last two) are a world away. If you don’t keep your fingers on the pulse, you’re sure to miss out on crucial updates for its smaller staple shows.

As if by magic, that’s exactly what’s just happened. Ginny & Georgia Season 3 has finally got an update fans have been waiting for… it’s coming soon.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 returns to Netflix in June

We’re getting ready to return to Wellsbury, Massachusetts – Ginny & Georgia Season 3 comes to screens on June 5, 2025.

Netflix

The official synopsis reads “Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding – ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this.

“Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?”

If you remember from Season 2 two years ago, this all centers around Tom’s murder. We’ve already seen the arrest take place, which happened during Georgia and Paul’s first dance. We also know it’s Austin who holds key information and is yet to tell anyone what he saw the night of Tom’s death.

While this is going on, Gil has been blackmailing Georgia, although she’s neglected to tell Paul about it. As the final moments of Season 2 came to a close, flashbacks showed Gil throwing Georgia to the ground and Georgia threatening Gil with a gun. Gil then wrestles it out of her hands… and that’s all we see.

It will be a while before we get a trailer or any substantial updates for Ginny & Georgia Season 3, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t excited.

“Ginny and Georgia Season 3 finally coming out after like a little over 2 years! I’m so happy,” one posted on X/Twitter.

A second agreed: “GINNY AND GEORGIA SEASON 3 JUNE 5TH 126 DAYS UNTIL MY FAVORITE PEOPLE ARE BACK.”

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 comes to Netflix on June 5, 2025. In the meantime, catch up on other small-town shows like Virgin River, The Way Home, Sullivan’s Crossing, and When Calls the Heart.