Netflix responds to rumor Leonardo DiCaprio is in Squid Game Season 3

Leonardo DiCaprio appearing in Squid Game Season 3 was not on our 2025 bingo card, and apparently it still isn’t, as Netflix has shut down the rumor.

Squid Game Season 2 has proven to be yet another hit for the streaming service after landing on December 26, becoming Netflix’s most-watched debut with 68 million hits in its first four days.

Although it ended with a cliffhanger, we won’t have to wait another three years to find out what happens next – the third and final season of the South Korean dystopian thriller is coming in 2025.

There’s plenty of speculation about the games and character deaths to expect in Squid Game Season 3, but one thing no one saw coming was the rumor that DiCaprio has joined the cast.

No, Leonardo DiCaprio won’t be in Squid Game Season 3

Instagram: @from_jjlee Lee Jung-jae shared a photo with Leo back in 2021

Netflix has since addressed the rumor, saying it’s “false” and “entirely unfounded.” So don’t expect to see the Oscar-winner in Squid Game anytime soon.

Speculation heated up after an exclusive report from Korean news outlet OSEN, which dropped today (January 1, 2025).

“Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio will be appearing in the Netflix mega hit Squid Game 3,” it said.

“Filming has already been completed, and he is said to make a surprise appearance in Season 3, which will be released this summer.

“It is said that the amount of screen time will not be long, and the exact character, etc. are being kept under wraps due to concerns about spoilers.”

The news was soon picked up and shared on social media, where it’s racked up thousands of comments from Squid Game fans.

“I’m guessing he’ll be one of the rich people that bet on the games?” wrote one in response to Kpop Charts’ announcement.

Under A Shot’s post about DiCaprio “making his K-drama debut” in the show, another said, “Really? Holy sh*t that’s gonna be really interesting.”

A third added, “Hopefully he’s a VIP and gets clipped at the end. Only way I’d accept him being in the show.”

Alongside the chatter, a photo of Seong Gi-hun actor Lee Jung-jae with DiCaprio resurfaced. The image was first shared by Jung-jae on his Instagram account back in 2021 after the pair met at the LACMA Art + Film Gala.

However, Netflix has since shut down the speculation, with a representative telling Soompi, “The rumors are completely false. Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio’s involvement in Squid Game Season 3 are entirely unfounded.”

