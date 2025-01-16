Netflix’s new ‘Yellowstone meets Virgin River’ series gets 2025 release date and it’s soon

Looking for your next binge-worthy obsession? Netflix has you covered, with a show described as Yellowstone meets Virgin River – and it’s dropping very soon.

2024 was a bumper year for TV, right up until the last moment. As well as Virgin River Season 6, December saw the arrival of the Yellowstone Season 5 finale, marking the end of an era for Taylor Sheridan’s flagship series.

Netflix has made sure we’re not left twiddling our thumbs since then. On New Year’s Day, we got the twisty Harlan Coben adaptation Missing You, while The Night Agent makes its return with Season 2 later this month.

But if you’re still yearning for Virgin River’s romance melodrama and Yellowstone’s sprawling scenery, you’re in luck, as Ransom Canyon is making its debut soon.

Ransom Canyon set to drop on Netflix in April 2025

According to What’s on Netflix, Ransom Canyon will be making its streaming debut on April 17, 2025.

Jodi Thomas Ransom Canyon is based on Jodi Thomas’ books of the same name

The new TV show was first teased by Netflix’s VP of original content, Jinny Howe, back in 2022. In an interview with Deadline, she highlighted the story’s potential.

Much like Virgin River, which is based on the book series by Robyn Carr, Ransom Canyon is based on Jodi Thomas western romance novels of the same name.

“It’s a contemporary Western romance show, just looking for more in this comfort romance space,” Howe said at the time.

“It’s a multi-generational family show set on a ranch, and we say it’s Virgin River meets Yellowstone.

“We think that it’s going to deliver on all the romance and again it will be a really beautiful vista and setting, very escapist.”

The story itself is a romance-fueled family drama and contemporary western saga that charts the intersecting lives of three ranching families, all set against the Texas Hill Country.

If that weren’t exciting enough, Netflix has optioned all 11 books in the series, meaning we can expect plenty more to come in the future.

For now, Ransom Canyon’s 10-episode Season 1 is fast approaching, so be sure to get ready to saddle up and dive into a world of sweeping landscapes, simmering romance, and family drama this April.

