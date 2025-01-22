This is how much Netflix’s prices have increased since it launched

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Netflix has just announced a fresh price hike for 2025 – the latest in a long line of increases to its subscription costs.

We’re spoiled for choice for streaming services in 2025, but one platform reigns above the rest: Netflix.

It is the most ubiquitous streamer (if you combined Peacock, Hulu, Paramount Plus, and Max’s subscribers, it still wouldn’t be enough to topple Netflix), and it’s only getting bigger. The company added a whopping 19 million new sign-ups in the last quarter of 2024, bringing its total subscribers to just over 302 million.

Also, 2025 is a big year for Netflix, especially with Stranger Things Season 5, Wednesday Season 2, and Squid Game Season 3. However, it’s coming at a larger cost.

Netflix price hike timeline

Netflix / Unsplash

Netflix has changed its prices 10 times since 2011, with a 312% difference between its cheapest plan when it launched and its most expensive plan in 2025. That’s a big difference, and you can track the streaming platform’s price hikes through the years in the table below:

Year Basic Ad-Supported Standard without Ads Premium 2011 $7.99 – – – 2013 $7.99 – – $11.99 2014 $7.99 – $8.99 $11.99 2015 $7.99 – $9.99 $11.99 2017 $7.99 – $10.99 $13.99 2019 $8.99 – $12.99 $15.99 2020 $8.99 – $13.99 $17.99 2022 $9.99 $6.99 $15.49 $19.99 2023 $11.99 (no longer available to new subscribers) $6.99 $15.49 $22.99 2024 Axed $6.99 $15.49 $22.99 2025 – $7.99 $17.99 $24.99

Why does Netflix raise its prices?

Netflix

Netflix has attributed its 2025 price hike to an increased investment in original programming – in other words, it’s spending more money, so it needs more money.

“As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix,” a shareholder letter explained, with co-CEO Ted Sarandos acknowledging that subscribers may not be happy.

“When you’re going to ask for a price increase, you better make sure you have the goods and the engagement to back it up. And I feel like what we have going into 2025,” he said.

Co-CEO Greg Petters added that Netflix is continually looking to “provide more value to our members, seeking to wisely invest, to increase the variety and quality of our entertainment offering.”

“And then we listen to those members. We listen for signals like engagement, retention, acquisition, there’s more secondary signals as well, all to tell us when we’ve achieved that increase in value and when we’ve done that. Then we ask them to pay a bit more to keep that virtuous cycle going,” he said.

Of course, inflation has to be considered; $7.99 in 2011 isn’t the same as $7.99 in 2025. Plus, Netflix arrived in the nascency of streaming, but if it wants to stay on top, it needs to produce content that keeps subscribers and sways new ones.

What’s the difference between Netflix’s plans?

Netflix’s plans have changed over the years, but the differences always boil down to whether or not you need to watch adverts, the quality of streaming, and how many people can access the account at the same time.

Below, you can find the most up-to-date rundown of each Netflix plan and what you get with your subscripton:

Plan Features Cost Standard with Ads • Ad-supported, all mobile games and most movies and TV shows are available. A lock icon will appear on unavailable titles.

• Watch on 2 supported devices at a time

• Watch in 1080p (Full HD)

• Download on 2 supported devices at a time $7.99 Standard • Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games

• Watch on 2 supported devices at a time

• Watch in 1080p (Full HD)

• Download on 2 supported devices at a time

• Option to add 1 extra member who doesn’t live with you $17.99 (extra slot cost $6.99 per month with ads or $8.99 without ads) Premium • Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games

• Watch on 4 supported devices at a time

• Watch in 4K (Ultra HD) + HDR

• Download on 6 supported devices at a time

• Option to add up to 2 extra members who don’t live with you

• Netflix spatial audio $24.99 (extra slots cost $6.99 per month with ads or $8.99 without ads)

For more, check out our list of the biggest TV shows coming out in 2025 and find out more about the secret Netflix Preview Club.