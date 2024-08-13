Netflix’s live-action Pokemon series set to follow this character – and it’s not Ash

Reportedly, Netflix’s live-action Pokemon project has chosen its lead character, but it’s not Ash Ketchum who will take center stage.

News of a live-action Pokemon series from the streaming platform hit the web in July 2021, courtesy of a report from Variety. Lucifer’s co-showrunner, Joe Henderson, had reportedly been tapped to write and executive produce.

Details remained scarce for a while, with pop culture critic Kristian Harloff alleging in 2023 that Netflix may soon enter pre-preproduction on its live-action Pokemon project. “It’s set to be their next flagship after Stranger Things,” Harloff shared on social media at the time.

Article continues after ad

Netflix has kept silent on the matter, but a new rumor from Daniel ‘DanielRPK’ Richtman suggests the show remains in active development.

Richtman briefly mentioned the Pokemon endeavor in an August 12 Patreon post (via ScreenTime), alleging that sources also told him the streaming company has decided on a hero for the series.

Article continues after ad

Instead of Ash Ketchum or an original character, Netflix’s live-action show will star Red – the main protagonist of the first Pokemon games. No further details, official or otherwise, have surfaced as of writing.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Red in Pokemon Origins

As the original Pokemon Trainer, Red starred in the lead role of Game Freak’s beloved Pokemon Red and Blue in 1996. Though Ash Ketchum later became the face of the franchise, especially for fans of the anime, Red’s Pokemon bona fides span well beyond the Generation 1 adventures.

The red-capped Trainer appears as a non-playable character in several games, including Gold and Silver, Sun and Mon, Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! Red additionally led the 2013 Pokemon Origins anime series, which adopted the Red and Blue story.

Article continues after ad

How Netflix will approach the character’s alleged return for a live-action Pokemon TV series presently remains a mystery. And, for now, there’s no word on when concrete information will start trickling out.