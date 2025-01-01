Netflix has a perfectly “disgusting” series to watch while you wait for Squid Game Season 3

Just like the holiday season, the second season of Hwang Dong-hyuk’s twisted drama is over and done with. Thankfully, Netflix has another terrifying show to get stuck into while you try to pass the time until Squid Game Season 3.

While not exactly festive, Squid Game Season 2 has blown up in its first week, landing itself a spot as one of Netflix’s top TV shows, just like its predecessor.

Thankfully, Season 3 is already confirmed to be on the way. But with no release date, fans may be waiting a while before we see what the next round of games has to offer.

But don’t fret – Netflix has another deeply disturbing fictional competition show for you to watch right now to fill that void. (Be warned: it’s not for the faint of heart.)

The 8 Show is way darker than Squid Game

Much like the torturous competitions in Squid Game, The 8 Show also involves contestants battling each other for a prize. However, in this Netflix show, there are only eight players and no rules.

Having dropped in 2024 (after Squid Game Season 1 premiered in 2021), The 8 Show follows eight participants who agree to be locked inside a building for an unspecified amount of time.

There’s a big money prize, which grows for every minute they remain inside. In order to buy food and basic supplies, they have to use the prize money.

Naturally, the group tries to work together to spread out the costs at first, but things go south when some of the contestants realize the others have more money and better rooms. Cue a power struggle that results in some truly humiliating and painful moments.

The premise is without a doubt similar to Squid Game’s, but by most accounts, The 8 Show is far more “disgusting.” (If you don’t believe things could be worse, just try to imagine what the “human piñata” entails.)

All eight episodes are currently available to stream on Netflix now.

