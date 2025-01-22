Netflix’s new conspiracy thriller with Robert De Niro looks crazier than Leave the World Behind

Netflix is dropping a new thriller series next month, and this Robert De Niro-led drama could be the next Leave the World Behind.

For those who don’t remember, Leave the World Behind arrived back in 2023, serving a whole platter of apocalyptic fears and dodgy technology.

Starring Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, the end-of-days thriller saw two families try to survive as technology around the world started failing, causing catastrophic chaos.

Now, there’s another cyberattack story coming your way, and this upcoming Netflix show may have one of the streaming service‘s most stacked casts yet.

Netflix is dropping Zero Day in February

Netflix’s new political drama Zero Day is dropping on February 20, and stars Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett, Jesse Plemons, and Lizzy Caplan, as well as a litany of other stars.

In his first TV leading role, De Niro plays George Mullen, a former US President who has to come out of retirement to head up the Zero Day Commission: a group of experts tasked with investigating a global cyberattack.

As Netflix describes, “Disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambitions of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide. Mullen’s unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear.

“Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind: How do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theories and subterfuge, how many of those forces are of our own making — maybe even our own imagining?”

There will be six episodes total, all of which drop on February 20.

