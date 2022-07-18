Netflix is reportedly developing new ‘Fear Street’ movies

Brianna Reeves . 42 minutes ago

A report claims that Netflix has ordered new ‘Fear Street’ movies, though the company hasn’t revealed its plans for the series as of yet.

An R-rated adaptation of the R.L. Stine book series, Netflix’s ‘Fear Street’ film trilogy, hit the streaming platform every Friday for three weeks in July 2021.

‘Honeymoon’ scribe and director Leigh Janiak helmed the trilogy, which followed a series of connected slasher-centric tales in 1994, 1978, and 1666.

While official viewing numbers never surfaced, recent reports suggest ‘Fear Street’ performed well enough for Netflix to take another stab at the series.

New ‘Fear Street’ movies could be in the works

Netflix R.L. Stine’s Fear Street books were first published in 1989.

Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, R.L. Stine said he’s heard “rumors” that Netflix plans to expand upon the ‘Fear Street’ universe. The famed author told the outlet,

“… [I] hear rumors about more ‘Fear Street’ movies for Netflix, because the first ones did so well last summer. Those films kind of shocked me, because they were all R-rated, and I’ve never done anything R-rated! All those teenagers were getting slashed. I was like, ‘Suddenly, I have a slasher movie!’”

Reputable horror website Bloody-Disgusting said it, too, has heard that viewers haven’t seen the last of Fear Street. Apparently, “Netflix is very deep into development” additional Shadyside-set tales.

Because this information remains unsubstantiated at the time of writing, there’s no word on what the supposedly new films will entail.

Whether or not Leigh Janiak will return to direct and write is up in the air, too. However, Janiak did tell RogerEbert.com last year that she hoped the ‘Fear Street’ trilogy could act as a gateway to an MCU-style horror universe.