Netflix just dropped the perfect New Year’s Day TV show to binge-watch

Hungover? Sad the holidays are nearly over? Fret not, as Netflix has your back with a brand new thriller series that landed on the streaming service today, and it’s the perfect New Year’s Day binge-watch.

It’s safe to say TV lovers have a lot to be excited about in 2025. In January alone, we’ve got the return of the hit Netflix thriller show The Night Agent, with Season 2 dropping on January 23.

Before then, Severance Season 2 makes its anticipated debut after that cliffhanger ending and a subsequent three-year wait – January 17, folks, get it in the diary.

New Year’s Day has typically been a time to dive into reruns while chilling on the sofa, but this has all changed thanks to Netflix’s deal with best-selling author Harlan Coben. Last year, we were treated to Fool Me Once, and now it’s the arrival of Missing You.

Missing You is the latest binge-worthy Harlan Coben series on Netflix

All five episodes of Missing You have dropped on Netflix today (January 1, 2025), and just like Fool Me Once, it’s a thriller series based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same name.

Yes, it’s not exactly high-brow television – the writing is bordering on ridiculous. But we don’t flock to Coben adaptations for subtlety. We’re here for wild twists, gasp-worthy reveals, and binge-worthy fun.

That’s exactly what you get with this new TV show, perfect for a lazy day when all you want is some edge-of-your-seat escapism.

Missing You also benefits from an absolutely stacked cast, with Slow Horses’ Rosalind Eleazar and Top Boys’ Ashley Walters as the respective lead characters Kat and Josh.

Fool Me Once’s Richard Armitage also makes a return in a new role, while comedian and Rings of Power star Sir Lenny Henry plays Kat’s dad Clint Donovan.

Netflix Richard Armitage plays Kat’s boss Stagger

Shoutout to Missing You’s villain Titus, too, who’s played to perfection by Inside No 9 and The League of Gentlemen icon Steve Pemberton.

The story itself centers on Kat, a detective who is shocked to discover her ex-fiancé Josh on a dating app – more than a decade after he ghosted her.

As she digs deeper into the mystery, she’s forced to confront buried secrets while uncovering a wider plot that has terrifying consequences.

So, if you find yourself doom-scrolling while questioning your life choices today, why not give Missing You a watch instead. New Year’s Day doesn’t have to be a bore.

If you’ve already watched it or don’t mind spoilers, check out our breakdown of the Missing You ending. You can also read our ranking of the best TV shows of 2024 and the movies coming to streaming this month.