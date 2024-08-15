Netflix leaker accused of “lying” about Stranger Things after attack claims

Netflix has been plagued with threats of more major title leaks, but a hacker has now been accused of “lying” about their Stranger Things Season 5 claims.

Lead Netflix titles including Arcane Season 2 and Heartstopper Season 3 were leaked as part of a major data breach first reported in early August.

After initial rough cuts of episodes were posted online, all seemed like it was over… until hackers claimed to have episodes of Stranger Things Season 5, and were willing to share them.

They even alleged a date leaked episodes would drop, but now it appears they could be “lying” about how much content was actually breached.

“Who wants Stranger Things?” supposed leaker Jace Johnson posted on X/Twitter, which was quickly followed up with, “My account is under attack. My Telegram group was deleted. And I’ll probably get sued. I’ll take a small break and try to figure out where I’ll post the next leak.”

Another user replied, “So first you promise us three episodes then some clips and now nothing? Hm… seems like you’re a faker.”

“BRO first you promise us that you will add Stranger Things today and then nothing? You still have an excuse, so tell the truth that you have nothing and don’t give us unnecessary hopes, thank you,” a third agreed.

Johnson has since teased Arcane and Stranger Things leaks once again, with fans urging him to “cut to the chase” if he actually has them. Sonic 3 has also been floated as a potential leak, though the film is nowhere to be seen.

It was originally thought that hackers had downloaded “87k files,” and future leaks would be “coming soon.” As of writing, no further leaks have appeared since the original drop, which included anime titles like Dandadan, Ranma ½, Terminator Zero, and Re:Zero.

Netflix has since broken its silence on the matter, saying its “team is aggressively taking action.”

Stranger Things Season 5 currently has no confirmed release date, but is thought to be slated for 2025.

