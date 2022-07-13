Netflix launching “mystery” Stranger Things NFTs

Jacob Hale . 28 minutes ago

Netflix has partnered with digital collectibles company Candy Digital to launch a range of Stranger Things NFTs off the back of an incredibly successful Season 4, called “The Upside Down Series.”

Stranger Things has become one of the biggest television shows in recent years, following the story of Eleven, a young girl that the kids of Hawkins, Indiana find randomly in a forest, who turns out to have superpowers capable of taking out otherworldly beasts.

The fantastical nature of the show has brought in hordes of fans both young and old, who celebrate their fandoms in different ways — and now Netflix is targeting its audience in the digital world with their own NFTs.

Alongside Candy Digital, Netflix is bringing 11,111 digital collectibles to Stranger Things’ most dedicated fans, and they’re arriving on Thursday, July 14, two weeks after the launch of Season 4, Vol. 2.

The Upside Down series features 17 limited-edition digital posters of the key characters from the series including Eleven, Will, Dustin, Eddie, Steve, and more.

Similar to other NFT drops, buyers of the Upside Down series collectibles will not know which character’s poster they’ve bought until they open the Mystery Box.

Each Mystery Box will cost $11 each, but 99 of the most dedicated collectors will be able to buy a ‘Hellfire Club’ bundle, which will include all 17 character posters for the price of $275.

As with other NFTs, the posters have varying levels of rarity. The Eleven poster is the rarest, with just 223 being minted. There are two other levels of rarity, with different numbers of posters being minted for each character, as in the table below:

Character No. of posters Mike 748 Will 613 Jonathan 613 Argyle 613 Hopper 748 Joyce 748 Murray 613 Dustin 748 Max 748 Lucas 748 Erica 613 Steve 748 Robin 613 Nancy 613 Karen 613 Eddie 748 Eleven 223

Mystery Boxes and Hellfire Club Bundles will be available on the Candy website on July 14 at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT/6 PM BST) for Early Access and an hour later at 2 PM ET for General Access. Sales will end at 5 PM ET on July 20 if they haven’t sold out before then, but you can find the posters you want on Candy’s secondary marketplace at netflix.candy.com after the sales period ends.

The following groups will be eligible for Early Access:

All fans who completed an iamhellsmaster.com Game Phase

Select members of the following NFT communities: Adam Bomb Squad FWENCLUB World of Women World of Women Galaxy Doodles Pixel Vault Founder’s DAO The Heart Project Probably Nothing mfers



With Netflix’s first real foray into NFTs with the Upside Down series, don’t be surprised to see more for the company’s other shows in the future.