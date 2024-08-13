Netflix just quietly canceled loads of Zack Snyder movies & TV shows

Netflix just decided to quietly cancel several Zack Snyder zombie movies and TV shows, much to his fans’ chagrin.

Snyder and Netflix have maintained a mutually beneficial relationship since the director debuted his action horror movie Army of the Dead through the platform in 2021.

Snyder has produced two more movies for the streaming service since then: Rebel Moon Part 1 and Rebel Moon Part 2 along with R-rated director’s cuts of both parts. However, he had hoped to revisit his world of the undead sometime soon.

Unfortunately, any hope for more Army of the Dead sequels or TV shows was dashed as Snyder, along with his wife and producing partner, Deborah, told The Wrap that Netflix had quietly canceled all of them indefinitely.

“We are very ambitious with everything,” Snyder said about his plan to map out an entire universe based around the 2021 movie before Netflix axed its future.

Army of the Dead was Snyder’s first foray back into the zombie world since 2004’s Dawn of the Dead.

During an interview with GameRadar+ in December 2023, the director detailed his ideas for more entries in the universe, including an accompanying cartoon.

“We were working on – and are trying to get back up – our Army animated series, which was really cool,” Snyder said.

He then went on to tease the potential sequel Army of the Dead 2, “My idea for Army 2 is Planet of the Dead, which is a much more – [it] scales in a crazy way, so super excited about it. Right now, obviously I’m trying to run parallel courses with these two monsters, but [I’m] really excited that people are excited to see more from the Army universe because I love it.”

Despite having these plans in place just last year, the Snyders won’t be returning to this world any time soon, much to the displeasure of their fans.

“Honestly Army of the Dead was incredibly entertaining, I hope this isn’t true cause I’d like to see a sequel, like badly,” one viewer posted on X/Twitter.

While Netflix has not made any official statement on why Snyder’s zombie universe has been shelved, some have speculated that it could be a consequence of Rebel Moon’s R-rated versions not doing well on the platform.

According to What’s on Netflix, both R-rated movies had less than 3.6 million views each, which paled in comparison to the PG-13 versions’ views of 23.9 million and 21.4 million, respectively.

Snyder also had big plans to build a world around his sci-fi epics but, much like his zombie universe, that plan is now dead and buried.

