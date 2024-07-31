Netflix horror series “better than Game of Thrones” has fans terrified

A horror series that’s currently streaming on Netflix combines samurai and zombies, and has been deemed “better than Game of Thrones.”

Game of Thrones was the biggest TV show on the planet for much of its eight seasons, while prequel series House of the Dragon is also currently posting huge numbers.

That success means fans are looking for similarly exciting and intense viewing experiences, and a South Korean show that’s currently streaming on Netflix has been compared to the fantasy drama.

Created and written by Kim Eun-hee, the show is called Kingdom, has run for two seasons, and is set in a fictional 17th-century town filled with political intrigue, as well as a horde of zombies.

The series launched in March 2020, based on a webtoon series called The Kingdom of the Gods. But GOT seems to be the main point of comparison.

The official Netflix synopsis quotes The Hollywood Reporter by stating: “Perfect for Game of Thrones fans, this zombie epic set in Korea’s Joeson era is escapist fantasy of the best kind.”

While a Reddit thread kicks off with the claim that Kingdom is “like Game of Thrones Season 8 but a 1,000 times better.”

Elsewhere one fan writes: “I like the way the story builds up and keeps you guessing… so much more engaging than a lot of other shows.”

Further down another adds: “Zombies? Period drama? Political intrigue? Cannibalism? Why wouldn’t I like it? Seriously, I loved how creepy and haunting the palace scenes were. I loved the solid, original explanation for the zombies. It was a well-written, well-acted show. Still one of my favorites on Netflix.”

While a third looks to the future by stating: “Korean samurais and zombies, what’s not to like? Great acting, storytelling and suspense. I’m desperate for a third season.”

Unfortunately, there’s currently no word on that third season, though there was a feature-length episode in 2021, subtitled Ashin of the North.

