Netflix teases Heartstopper Season 3 episode titles – but there’s an easier way to find out

October is gaining on us, but we’re still none the wiser about Heartstopper Season 3 episodes. Netflix has dropped clues for them all, but there’s an easier place to look.

There’s no doubt one of the biggest new TV shows on Netflix this year will be Heartstopper Season 3. The Alice Oseman series has been challenging fans to find out more about what’s to come without giving too much away.

That’s all died down after the streaming service was subject to data breach leaks – but in case you missed it, Netflix is back to its old tricks. The platform posted eight cryptic photos on social media, encouraging fans to guess what the corresponding episode titles might be.

However, you don’t need to put any hard work in to get the answers, because they’ve been hiding in plain sight all along. Heartstopper Season 3 will be picking up where the fourth graphic novel begins, with each chapter in the book likely aligning with episode titles.

With this in mind, here’s what we can expect they’ll be:

‘Love’

‘Help’

‘Talk’

‘Journey’

‘Winter’

‘Back’

‘Together’

‘Apart’

If you’ve been following the Heartstopper timeline from the graphic novels, these titles are the ones that make the most sense. However, only ‘Love’, ‘Journey’, and ‘Together’ are directly lifted from the book – the rest are implied by what happens in them.

Even without reading the books, fans will know that some huge milestones are about to head Nick and Charlie’s way. This starts with Charlie officially telling Nick that he loves him before heading their separate ways while Nick is away on holiday.

We’re also expecting to see Charlie’s eating disorder addressed after Nick confronts him. With the help of a therapist, Charlie is expected to be diagnosed with anorexia, briefly staying at a hospital before returning to the rest of the gang.

It’s not all seriousness, though. The Heartstopper cast will be taking day trips to beaches and the zoo, alongside spending an epic New Year’s Eve celebration all together.

It’s unknown how far Heartstopper Season 3 will take the story outside of Book 4. Book 5 has been released, with Oseman currently working on the sixth and final installment.

It's unknown how far Heartstopper Season 3 will take the story outside of Book 4. Book 5 has been released, with Oseman currently working on the sixth and final installment.