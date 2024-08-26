Netflix hacker threatens to leak more Arcane Season 2 but fans aren’t buying it

Arcane Season 2 might be the final installment of the Netflix series, but that sacred status hasn’t protected it from major online leaks.

Full episodes of Arcane Season 2 found their way online after the streaming service became victim to a major security breach in August 2024.

Five episodes of the Riot Games animated series appeared online, alongside episodes of Dandadan, Ranma 1/2, and Terminator Zero. Episodes of the shows included time-stamps, watermarks, and annotations for later music and sound effects, revealing that the episodes in question hadn’t yet been completed.

It was a blow to fans and creators alike, especially when considering how much effort goes into bringing the world of Arcane to life on the small screen. Now, one Netflix hacker has teased the possibility of more leaks on like, writing on X/Twitter: “Who wants Arcane S02 EP 6&7?”

The “hacker” in question, who goes by @jacejohns4n online, is known for threatening leaks of popular properties on the regular. In the past, they’ve teased leaks for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Stranger Things Season 5, though careful onlookers have noted that these never actually come to fruition.

As such, this temptation of more Arcane leaks seems hollow to those in the know.

“Bro lying out of his a**,” said one comment on the post.

“Have you actually leaked a damn thing or just reposted things that have already been posted?” asked another.

“F**k you faker,” another wrote.

On Reddit, a similar response appeared during the alleged Sonic 3 hack, with one user writing: Can this guy shut up already? He keeps saying ‘I’m gonna do it! Sike! But I’m actually gonna do it!’ (He’s not gonna do it). At this point just say you don’t have it/are gonna get sued and stop talking. Jesus.”

What’s more, fans are pushing back. When it comes to Arcane, many devotees of the show are encouraging others to ignore the leaks, if real.

“Fellahs I know you are all excited for Season 2; I am as well,” said one comment. “But please, please have the discipline to hold off on watching these leaked episodes; the show is UNFINISHED, and we owe it to the artists working on this fantastic series to only watch it when they give it the big green tick; otherwise we are sullying that experience.”

Arcane Season 2 arrives on Netflix in November 2024.