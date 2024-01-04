Netflix’s number one series has shocking Rotten Tomatoes score

A new thriller has risen the ranks and made it to the number one series on Netflix’s top 10 chart, but that hasn’t stopped it from receiving a disappointing Rotten Tomatoes score.

High ratings don’t always spell success in terms of reception and vice-versa, especially when time has passed since initial release. Just take a look at all of the certified “Rotten” movies such as Force of Nature, Tammy, and The Snowman – they all hit the top 10 chart after dropping on Netflix.

In regard to new content, Netflix has had success in the opening weeks of 2024 so far, with a “devastating” new thriller movie earning a near-perfect rating from the critics and The Brothers Sun being described as the first great show of the year.

However, one new entry in particular has everyone talking, quickly shooting up to the number one series on Netflix – but its audience rating is less than desirable.

Netflix’s new series has shocking Rotten Tomatoes score

Fool Me Once is the number one TV series on Netflix right now, coming just after Dave Chapelle’s new stand-up special on the top 10 chart – despite earning just 41% on Rotten Tomatoes from audiences.

You can check out the full rundown of the chart as it stands below:

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer Fool Me Once You Are What You Eat Berlin My Life With the Walter Boys Young Sheldon The Manny The Crown Pokemon Concierge Tacoma FD

Considering Fool Me Once is another Harlan Coben book adaptation, adding to the growing Netflix collection, it’s no surprise the show has proved divisive. We’ve seen similar situations unfold with the likes of Gone For Good, Stay Close, and The Woods – other Coben adaptations which earned middling audience ratings.

Viewers have been taking to social media to break down what bothered them about the series, with one writing on Reddit: “This show felt totally ludicrous. Easily the worst of the four (I think) adaptations on Netflix. They have gotten steadily worse.

“The cast might as well have been speaking directly to the camera when there were plot reveals or recaps, clues seemed to fall into Maya’s lap at an incredible pace (what were the police doing?). MK was playing a mix of Bond/Bourne/ Marple/Poirot.

“I do like the style of these adaptations but they seem to be rushed and they all follow a very similar pattern. This felt like a mix of Safe and The Stranger… Some of the acting in this felt like a soap.”

“The show is fine, but Coben’s writing isn’t for me,” said another. “His dialogue is way too dry, and I can’t take certain characters seriously at all. Tommy Dark sounds like the name of a lost Riverdale character who wandered onto a Netflix set by mistake.”

A third added: “I was intrigued by the trailer but the execution and delivery by the actors was disappointing. Watching the ending, I wish I’d stopped at episode 1 as it was just a huge disappointment!”

The critics’ reaction to Fool Me Once is far better at 71%, and there are just as many viewers who enjoyed the show, binge-watching the whole thing on New Year’s Day. “First binge watch of the year,” said one on X. “Amazing limited series, was at the edge of my seat all day. All the suspense, twists and that ending though. Harlan keep them coming!”

If you want to decide for yourself, Fool Me Once is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can read more of our coverage below: