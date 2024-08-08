Netflix fans ‘throwing up’ after Love Is Blind twist reveals contestants may be cousins

Netflix’s latest dating show Love Is Blind UK has just begun – and it’s already shocked fans with a wild plot twist hinting two contestants are potentially cousins.

That last part is a lot to take in, so let’s rewind. After the phenomenal success of Love Is Blind US on the streaming service, British fans have finally got their own version with Love Is Blind UK.

While we’ve yet to see all of the episodes (only the first part of the series has been released), fans have already been introduced to funeral director Freddie, 32, and dental nurse Catherine, 29. They’re set up and get on like a house on fire… but there might be an uneasy reason why.

Article continues after ad

In the clip, the two meet and begin to share stories about their names and families. Both have a grandma called Mary, which feels like a cute coincidence – until they realize they also both have a grandfather called Bill.

Article continues after ad

While Freddie is clearly confused, Cat is overwhelmed, saying she’s “in shock.” Netflix itself alludes there’s more than meets the eye with their “whole new level of compatibility,” and it’s left fans thinking the worst.

Article continues after ad

“Crying as if this is destiny lmfao they might be related to each other,” one fan posted in response to the clip, with a second agreeing, “No way they’re cousins… don’t the show peeps check for that?”

“I know those aren’t tears of happiness streaming down her face. She better be holding back vomit… what in the one branched braided family tree,” another posted, complete with vomit emojis.

“I hope one of them questions if they’re related otherwise…” a third stated, with a fourth musing, “This is giving me vibes like the time I found out my cousin’s parents are cousins and I found out I’m related to her mom and my uncle lmao.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another weighed in, “Dating your possible cousin – oh Love Is Blind UK you have bewitched me.”

According to The Tab, it really is all a strange coincidence. The streaming service confirmed to the outlet that the pair aren’t cousins, but that hasn’t stopped the scene from feeling like the dating show plot twist of the century.

“The plot twist I didn’t see coming,” one replied, while another fan summed up, “Major twist, they’re cousins?”

Article continues after ad

For even more drama, the first drop of Love Is Blind UK is on Netflix now. You can check out more on Love Is Blind US Season 7, episodes of Love Island UK, and new TV shows streaming this month.