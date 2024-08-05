Netflix fans slam Joe Rogan’s “painfully unfunny” special despite racing to #1

While the streaming service has garnered acclaim for its stand-up comedy specials, Joe Rogan’s latest outing on Netflix has been slammed as “incredibly unfunny.”

Best known for his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the American entertainment personality has become more divisive after sharing views on vaccines, the LGBTQ+ community, and online misinformation.

Now, Netflix has aired his third comedy special for the streaming service, Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats. Releasing on August 3, it’s gone down like a lead balloon with the platform’s subscribers.

“I know comedy. I love comedy. I understand comedy. The problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘comedy’ isn’t that he pushes the lines, it’s that he’s so incredibly unfunny while including unnecessary things just to get support of people who would call him a savage for this ‘joke,'” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

A second weighed in, “Gotta love when Joe Rogan releases a comedy special to remind the world how cringe and unfunny he really is. Two jokes in all he has covered are weed, aliens, and vaccines. I’m tapping out after nine minutes.”

“Joe Rogan is painfully unfunny. Even when his pod was watchable it was never for his humor,” a third stated.

As you might expect, critic reviews for the new TV show haven’t fallen in Rogan’s favor either.

Louis Chilton at The Independent wrote, “For him to become Netflix’s poster-boy-of-the-week is a damning reminder of what it takes to really ‘make it’ in the world of comedy today. If it was just jokes, that wouldn’t be a problem.”

Sean L. McCarthy at The Daily Beast agreed, “Joe Rogan is keeping Austin weird. And not in a good way.”

“If you know Rogan, you know exactly what you’re getting with this special… even if the special’s title might need to be clarified for those not familiar with the idiom it offers,” The Wrap’s Matthew Creith added.

Rogan himself is at least pleased with how things went, tweeting, “Thank you for tuning in! That was a wild experience. Thank you to the amazing crowd in San Antonio for being so f**king cool… what a ride that was.”

