Netflix fans hail “best horror zombie series” for its huge cliffhanger

Missing The Walking Dead’s flesh-eating vibes? You’re in luck: Netflix fans are recommending Black Summer, the platform’s “best horror zombie series” – and it comes with a big cliffhanger.

It feels like many moons have passed since we had a good zombie horror story to sink our teeth into. The Walking Dead is over, and The Last of Us Season 2 is still in the distance. Horror movies aren’t delivering the goods either, opting for death via serial killer or unhinged clowns.

Article continues after ad

However, Netflix users are convinced the best zombie series has been sitting under our noses the entire time, and it’s all thanks to Black Summer. First airing in 2019, the show is set in the Z Nation universe, following a special forces team during the apocalypse.

“Black Summer has to be one of the best zombie shows I’ve seen in a while,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

Article continues after ad

“Three episodes into Black Summer and this sh*t is some of the best zombie apocalypse content I’ve ever seen,” a second weighed in.

Article continues after ad

“I will never forgive Netflix for canceling Black Summer. The best zombie show I’ve ever seen & left on such a big cliffhanger,” a third added.

“Black Summer on Netflix was superior. Season 2 had some of the most realistic gunfights ever on screen,” another stated.

Here’s the downside – Black Summer was half-heartedly shut down by Netflix and a third season never materialized. Season 2 aired back in 2021, and it finished with an absolutely huge cliffhanger.

Article continues after ad

It was originally hinted that Black Summer Season 3 would return in August 2023… but that didn’t happen.

Another fan complained, “Why cancel Black Summer? Best TV show.”

“Are we ever getting Black Summer Season 3?” a fifth fan chimed in.

And one mused, “Just heard that Netflix didn’t renew Black Summer for a Season 3. What a bummer. Season 1 was solid, but Season 2 was a masterpiece. F**k you Netflix.”

Article continues after ad

When Season 2 was released, cast members such as Jamie King hoped for a return for a third installment.

Article continues after ad

Speaking to ComicBook.com at the time, she explained, “Oh gosh, I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. Hypothetically speaking, I would center it on different chapters, where we are exploring sort of three central figures in different places. But that’s just — I don’t know, sketches.”

Nevertheless, there’s still two amazing seasons of Zombie madness to see. The binge-worthy TV show is currently available on the streaming service.

Article continues after ad

Check out more Netflix updates with Virgin River Season 6, Heartstopper Season 3, and Emily in Paris Season 4. You can also find new TV shows streaming.