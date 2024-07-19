Netflix fans convinced disaster movie is real after Microsoft outage

Just in case you weren’t already on edge, Netflix viewers have compared the Microsoft outage to a terrifying disaster movie, suggesting the apocalyptic plot is unfolding in real life.

The widespread IT outage has caused chaos across the globe, disrupting everything from hospitals and airlines to banks and trains.

As Microsoft investigates the issue, cyber-security firm Crowdstrike has stated it was caused by an update to its software.

Although Crowdstrike assured the outage was not down to a cyberattack, spectators can’t help but compare the situation to Netflix’s 2023 hit Leave the World Behind.

Sam Esmail’s disaster movie, based on Rumaan Alam’s 2020 book of the same name, centers on two families as they deal with a cyberattack on the US.

As the chaos intensifies, G.H. (Mahershala Ali) explains that the country is in a three-stage campaign instilled by an unknown threat, designed to lead to civil war and therefore the breakdown of American society.

And what’s stage one of the plan? Breaking down the nation’s communication and transportation methods with a cyberattack.

Taking to X/Twitter, one said, “Did we just wake up to Phase 1 of Leave The World Behind? This is the 2nd Microsoft Outage… looks like that Teams outage a few months ago was a test.”

“Leave The World Behind is happening now,” said another, while a third asked, “Who has seen the movie Leave The World Behind and not felt that Microsoft outage is eerily similar?”

One person also highlighted the movie’s producers, Barack and Michelle Obama, which led to accusations last year that the film was “predictive programming.”

This is a conspiracy theory claiming that the ‘powers that be’ are using mass media as a method of mind control by sending out hidden messages to prepare viewers for future events.

“The Netflix movie called Leave The World Behind was produced by Barack and Michelle Obama,” they wrote. “The movie shows how a cyberattack caused a major blackout in the United States… This is a warning for things to come.”

A second said, “You know that Netflix film Leave the World Behind? Looks like they’re doing a test run for it today.

“How can the whole world’s IT issues be connected to a company called Crowdstrike? What sort of a name even is that? Suspect action going on.”

“Leave The World Behind is a new Netflix special produced by the Obamas about cyber attacks and a ‘global communications breakdown’,” added another.

“Watch this, then watch the video the WEF posted a few years ago warning about a future ‘cyber pandemic’ and tell me we’re not being programmed.”

If you want to see for yourself, Leave the World Behind is streaming on Netflix now. We’ve also got guides on the movie’s cast and what the deer mean. And if it’s distraction you’re after, check out all the new movies heading to streaming this month.