Netflix drops sneaky first look at Black Mirror Season 7 and you should be excited

Black Mirror Season 7 is set to drop on Netflix in 2025, and while we still don’t have any footage, we do have an image from its most anticipated episode.

Charlie Brooker’s twisted dystopian series is officially returning this year, green-lit off the back of Season 6’s depraved, brilliant stories; lest we forget the misadventures of Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett in Beyond the Sea.

As you’d expect, Netflix hasn’t revealed much about the seventh season. We know there’ll be six episodes, and the show’s creator has teased a return to the feel of “OG Black Mirror.”

Article continues after ad

Notably, Season 7 will include the show’s first-ever sequel: a follow-up to Season 4’s USS Callister.

Black Mirror Season 7 drops first look at USS Callister sequel

Netflix’s UK X/Twitter account posted a showreel of the streaming service’s best shows in 2024, before offering up a few images from its biggest releases of 2025.

This includes Havoc, Gareth Evans and Tom Hardy’s long-awaited action movie, Wednesday Season 2, The Witcher Season 4, and Black Mirror.

Article continues after ad

It’s very brief, but you can see Cristin Milioti in her role as Nanette Cole, now serving as the spaceship’s captain and wearing new armor. When we last saw her, she set off on a new adventure with Shania Lowry (Michaela Coel) and Valdack (Billy Magnussen) after interacting with another player, Gamer691 (voiced by Aaron Paul, interestingly).

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Speaking to THR, Brooker said: “This has been brewing for actually quite a long time. And it’s partly because of the way that it ends. The first one ends like you could just carry that story on and follow where they go now. So it was always like, “Hmm, I’m going to do that.”

“There were various iterations it went through, various versions we wanted to do and were discussing on and off for several years. But there are a lot of schedules to sort out, and then the pandemic got in the way. It was something that looked like it wasn’t going to happen, and so I was delighted when it did.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“So, it’s been a minute. But even writing the characters is a luxury I don’t often get. I’ve never had it before on Black Mirror, to have a character that survives beyond one episode! So that’s been a lot of fun, and then seeing them all on set has been fantastic.”

Until Season 7 drops, check out our guide to 2025’s TV shows. You can also find out what’s happening with Stranger Things Season 5 and Squid Game Season 3.