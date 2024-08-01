Netflix drops “gripping” new telenovela to watch after Pact of Silence

Nothing brings the drama quite like a good telenovela. After binge-watching Pact of Silence, Netflix users have moved onto a “gripping” new series: Love of My Life.

There’s nothing like a quality Netflix binge… and this year, we’ve been spoilt for choice. Big shows like Baby Reindeer and Bridgerton have been obvious, but telenovelas like Desperate Lies and Pact of Silence have garnered more attention.

Now, Netflix has answered the demand with another show. As of August 1, Colombian telenovela Love of My Life is available on the streaming service… all 60 episodes of it.

You read that correctly! While most binge-worthy TV shows on the platform don’t stray above eight episodes a series, Love of My Life has 60 hour-long episodes at the touch of a button.

The story follows the young daughter of a wealthy landowner who falls for a charismatic young laborer. In the style of Romeo and Juliet, their union drives both families to the brink.

While the telenovela doesn’t have an official Rotten Tomatoes score – or even a lot of promotion – early reviews have already described the series as “gripping.”

Tarushi Patali at The Feast of Legends wrote: “Love of My Life is a gripping new drama that combines a story of forbidden love with bigger social themes, particularly racial injustice.

“Set in 1970s Colombia, the series seeks to explore the complexities of love, betrayal, and revenge in a chaotic societal context.”

However, if this sounds like your cup of tea, make sure you don’t get confused. Certain Netflix territories, including the Philippines, already have an existing series of the same name, which instead follows an architect from an affluent family trying to build a life with a business owner.

It’s even more puzzling for territories showing the 2017 British movie of the same name, meaning you could have three choices when you tap the title into Netflix’s search.

Our new telenovela binge stars María José Camacho, Paula Castaño, Sergio Herrera. You’ll notice that most episodes are prefaced with images of longing stares out of a window, and even a young nun thrown in for good measure.

Find more TV shows streaming this month, alongside new true crime and documentaries to catch up with.