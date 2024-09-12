Netflix quietly drops shocking true crime documentary Mindhunter fans will love

With Mindhunter canceled (supposedly), Netflix fans have been watching the platform’s true crime content to fill the gap. Now, The Nobody Zone does the trick – and you’ve probably missed it.

The streaming service routinely comes under fire for canceling shows incredibly quickly – but in the case of Mindhunter, its potential third season just disappeared into thin air.

Fans aren’t likely to get an answer about whether the binge-worthy TV show will ever return, but Netflix has quietly dropped a true crime documentary good enough to fill the void.

Without much fanfare, The Nobody Zone: Interview with An Irish Serial Killer is now available on the platform, conducting said interrogation in a similar style to the Joe Penhall series.

The two-part series follows Irish serial killer Kieran Kelly, who was thought to have killed up to 30 people on the London Underground in the 1970s.

The documentary is based on a 2020 podcast of the same name, with the TV adaptation originally airing on Irish channel RTE earlier this year.

However, there is an issue with The Nobody Zone according to fans: both episodes are too repetitive.

“You have to watch this… Netflix – The Nobody Zone… It repeats so much even if you are drunk you can’t lose the plot,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

A second weighed in, “My god The Nobody Zone on Netflix is as exactly like someone trying to get their word count up in an essay.”

One Google review also reads, “I suspect Netflix commissioned a series of a certain length and whoever made this realized they had absolutely nowhere near enough content to fill the time.”

Nonetheless, fans are still recommending it to true crime fans, highlighting how fascinating the case itself actually is.

If Kelly’s confessions are to be believed, he would be considered one of the most prolific serial killers in British and Irish history. According to him, he murdered and attempted to murder dozens by “pushing people in front of trains to setting them on fire to poisoning them” over 30 years.

