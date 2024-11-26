Netflix demands infamous Arcane & Squid Game leaker’s identity as legal action begins

Remember when all your favorite Netflix shows were leaked a few months ago? The streamer has started legal action and wants names for harming Arcane, Squid Game, and more.

In August this year, full episodes for Netflix’s remaining 2024 slate dropped online, beginning with Terminator Zero, Dandadan, and Mappa’s remake of Ranma 1/2.

This then extended to Arcane Season 2 and Heartstopper Season 3 with promises of leaks for Stranger Things Season 5 never materializing. Leaker Jace Johnson eventually confessed to being the person responsible – but that didn’t mean the problems stopped there. Though he goes by this name, this isn’t his true identity.

Three months on and Netflix is only just beginning its legal action. According to popular X/Twitter account MangaAlerts, “The Northern District of California court issued a subpoena on behalf of Netflix to Discord to share information about user /jacejohns4n who was allegedly involved in the Netflix Anime Leaks back in August.”

Netflix hasn’t been able to stop Jace Johnson leaks

In short, the August leaks weren’t Johnson’s last offense, and so far the streaming service has been unable to catch him. In the last few weeks, he’s leaked an image of Squid Game Season 2 on Discord, though no full episode leaks have followed this.

Plankton: The Movie, Jentry Chau Vs. The Underworld, and Spellbound were also all affected in the months that followed. If we’re to believe posts, there are still plans for more leaks going forward.

In an interview with someone known only as YNGKKR, Johnson explained how he got access to material. According to him, he got leaks thanks to “a friend who works at a dubbing studio named Iyuno” and he is currently “planning [their] next big leak.”

Now the biggest question is whether Netflix can stop him in time before another leak hits the server. Discord is currently facing two separate subpoenas (the one above and another by South Korean publisher Nexon) which both aim to release information to help authorities track down leakers.

In a statement to IGN, Netflix confirmed, “One of our post-production partners has been compromised and footage from several of our titles has unfortunately leaked online. Our team is aggressively taking action to have it taken down.“

