Netflix fans in “streams of tears” after Dan Levy’s new “masterpiece”

Dan Levy’s new comedy-drama film, Good Grief, continues to receive widespread audience acclaim following its recent debut on Netflix.

Levy wrote, directed, and starred in the movie, which is about a man coming to terms with the death of his husband.

It represents a major departure for Levy, who is best known for lighter fare such as Schitt’s Creek, Happiest Season, Sex Education, and Haunted Mansion.

Good Grief premiered in theatres on December 29, 2023. However, many Netflix subscribers are only seeing it now that it’s available on that platform – and they’re very impressed.

Netflix fans in “streams of tears” after Dan Levy’s Good Grief

X/Twitter is currently flooded with positive reactions to Good Grief, with one commentator declaring Levy’s Netflix outing “a pure masterpiece.”

“Good Grief was such a beautiful and amazingly written movie,” posted a second. “I need more pieces from Daniel Levy. Great actor and writer and producer. Loved Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel too.”

“PSA: STOP what you’re doing and go watch Good Grief on Netflix,” added a third. “Dan Levy has done it again. Loved this film in all its introspective, lost/found love/grief beauty.”

“Watched the movie Good Grief on Netflix and MAN is that movie just a stream of tears!!!!! But SO good!!!!!” chimed in a fourth.

“Well, I’ve felt all the emotions watching Good Grief” echoed a fifth. “I loved it even if I did cry multiple times.” “Good Grief is a sweet, earnest directorial debut from Dan Levy,” opined a sixth.

“I’m going to need Dan Levy to write, direct, and star in so much more, ‘cause this was SO F’KIN GOOD,” agreed a seventh. Many pro-Good Grief posts also referenced a key quote from the comedy-drama: “To avoid sadness is to avoid love.”

Netflix’s flurry of high-profile flicks

Levy’s film is one of several high-profile titles to drop on Netflix in recent weeks. Aside from Julia Roberts-headlined thriller Leave the World Behind, there was also Zack Snyder’s epic space opera Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.

The latter will technically drop on Netflix twice, as an extended, director’s cut of Rebel Moon is slated for release sometime in 2024. Snyder teased this eagerly anticipated version of the film in a recent interview, describing it as “fun and subversive.”

For all the latest Netflix news and updates, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.