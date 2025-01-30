Netflix quietly confirms The Sandman Season 2 is coming in 2025 after Neil Gaiman allegations

The sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman has led to multiple upcoming projects being cancelled, but Netflix remained quiet about The Sandman Season 2 – until now.

Gaiman, the author behind American Gods, Caroline, and Good Omens, is one of the most influential writers on the planet, with many of his titles being adapted into his TV shows, movies, and plays.

The world’s perception of him changed last year, however, when multiple women came forward accusing Gaiman of sexual assault. Tortoise broadcasted the claims in its 2024 podcast series, with fresh allegations surfacing in the following months.

Disney has since paused The Graveyard Book adaptation, Good Omens Season 3 will now consist of one final 90-minute episode, and the stage adaptation of Coraline has been cancelled. But it looks like The Sandman Season 2 will go ahead.

The Sandman Season 2 is coming to Netflix in 2025

Netflix just dropped the trailer for its packed-out TV, movie, and gaming schedule for 2025, and in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, The Sandman Season 2 crops up on the list.

It’s currently unclear how involved Gaiman has been in the production of the second chapter, which is based on the writer’s DC comic book of the same name.

The streaming service’s new trailer shows a woman turning Netflix on her phone during a work meeting, only to be transported into various worlds of its upcoming titles, including Squid Game Season 3, Stranger Things Season 5, and Wednesday Season 2.

In the final shot, she faces off against Front Man while dressed as Happy Gilmore (for the sequel), before the list starts rolling. Nestled in the middle is The Sandman’s next run.

Although the reveal hasn’t been spotted by many, one shared the clip on X/Twitter while writing, “The Sandman Season 2! We all cheered.”

Another said in reference to the Gaiman allegations, “I mean you can still buy his books. I hope they still keep Sandman Season 2 on Netflix. But yes it’s awkward to engage him with new projects knowing all this.”

Alongside the confirmation, Netflix shared a new synopsis for Season 2: “Dream of the Endless – after a fateful reunion with his family – must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past mistakes.”

The Sandman Season 2 currently doesn’t have a release date. You can find more TV shows streaming this month, as well as movies to add to your watchlist.