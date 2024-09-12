Netflix just added Homelander star’s “underrated” horror movie with shocking ending

Think Homelander has stopped doing psychological damage just because The Boys Season 4 has ended? Switch on Netflix, and horror movie Cobweb continues his work.

The world of TV has been fairly quiet since Homelander stopped wreaking havoc in The Boys Season 4. Don’t worry though, he’s coming back… although The Boys Season 5 won’t be for a good while yet.

In the meantime, Anthony Starr has had a horror movie hit release on Netflix, and it’s already blowing people’s minds. Cobweb, the Lizzy Caplan-led movie that came out in 2023, is now available to stream in time for Halloween.

There’s a clue in the name as to its plot. The film follows Peter, who hears a mysterious, constant noise from inside his bedroom wall. The cause? A spider-like demon, and it’s embroiled in family secrets.

“Ooh, just seen Cobweb has been added to Netflix. Couldn’t recommend it enough! A creepy, fun fairytale-esque flick with brilliant performances from Lizzy Caplan and Woody Norman,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

A second agreed, “Perfect timing for all your Halloween season movie-watching needs – Cobweb is now streaming on Netflix. Get to it kids!”

“I like Cobweb. The ending’s a little goofy but I think it’s underrated. It’s fun and has a twist,” a third chimed in.

“You won’t be disappointed,” another replied to questions about whether the new movie is worth watching.

Fans have also warned horror lovers to ignore the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score, which currently sits at a measly 59%.

Carla Hay from Culture Mix said Cobweb “struggles to be a creepy horror film, and it falls very short of being terrifying or suspenseful. There are too many monotonous stretches of this sluggishly-paced movie. The mediocre acting performances and poorly conceived ending don’t help.”

However, What to Watch stated the movie’s low score is “unfair,” adding, “Many reviews point out the lack of character development to fit with the themes, and how the plot is quite shallow. Having seen it in theaters when it came out, though, I’d say that 59% is unfairly low, so you should give it a chance.”

To find out for yourself – and get to the bottom of the shocking twist – you can check Cobweb out for yourself on the streaming service.

