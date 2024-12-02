Netflix’s Buy Now documentary has TikTok shocked by overconsumption

If you were shocked by the Netflix documentary Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy, you’re not the only one – TikTok has been awash with reaction videos of viewers left disgusted by the overconsumption epidemic.

Ironically, TikTok has only accelerated our spending habits. From restock videos and Shein hauls to the Stanley Cup craze leading to all kinds of unnecessary accessories and colorful collections, people are buying more goods than ever before.

But once those items are no longer of any use, where do they go? This is exactly what Buy Now sets out to answer, while examining how big brands tap into our subconscious and turn the population into shopping addicts.

The eye-opening new documentary, which landed on Netflix last month, has made an impact on the viewers tuning in. Over on TikTok, user @lifewithsammieeeee shared a video scanning the shop floor of a discount store, with eerie music in the background.

Buy Now viewers say Netflix doc is an “eye opener”

Alongside the clip, they wrote, “Buy Now Shopping Conspiracy on Netflix has me unable to see shopping the same way now.”

Meanwhile, TikToker @brittyyhud uploaded a video of herself looking concerned, with a message that reads, “Watched Buy Now on Netflix and now the TTS (TikTok Shop) gives me the ick and I never want to purchase another item as long as I live.”

She finished by saying, “We are literally the problem,” a sentiment many other Netflix viewers agree with. “It 100% changed the game plan for my Christmas shopping,” said one.

“Definitely an eye opener,” said another, while a third added, “Overconsumption, we are all guilty of it.”

In the comments section of @lifewithsammieeeee’s video, the chat was much the same. “I’m classically trained in impulsive buy now behavior,” admitted one, with another writing, “But also why are they overproducing so much?!”

On the positive side, Buy Now does seem to have changed viewers’ buying habits. “Definitely choosing to be a more conscious consumer,” wrote one.

A second chimed in, “That show definitely opened my eyes and now I can’t think of anything I need/want for Christmas to send to my kids. It was good to watch and I would highly recommend to others.”

“I’m glad people are opening their eyes,” added a third. “Just buy what you really need. Ask yourself that question before getting the item… It’s all about corporations’ greed.”

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy is streaming on Netflix now. For more documentary news, read about Bread and Roses, how to watch The Dark Side of Reality TV, and the best true crime of 2024.