Netflix has buried a Squid Game star’s new K-drama for a shocking reason

The hype surrounding Squid Game Season 2 is dying down after its release, and while one of the stars has a new movie coming soon, Netflix appears to be trying to bury it for one reason.

Squid Game returned with a bang at the end of 2024, bringing about a whole new round of brutal games and desperate contestants. But there were a few familiar faces, including Lee Byung Hun, who played the Front Man.

In Season 2, Byung Hun’s character also infiltrated the games as Player 001, earning the trust of Seong Gi-hun and the others. By the end, he returns to his puppet master role, and that’s all we’ll get until Squid Game Season 3 rolls around.

But Byung Hun also stars in a new drama movie, The Match. However, with the Netflix release having been delayed for years, you may never get the chance to see it.

The Match Netflix release delayed due to charges against actor

The Netflix K-Drama movie The Match was originally set to be released on the streaming service back in 2023. However, two years later, it’s still nowhere to be found.

The drama, directed by Kim Hyung Joo and written by Yoon Jong Bin, is now reportedly scheduled to be released in South Korean theaters in Spring 2025, which could mean it lands on the streamer around the same time.

According to the official synopsis, The Match is based on real events, and “is the story of two legendary players of Go, Cho Hun-Hyun (Lee Byung-hun) and his protege and future rival Lee Chang-ho (Yoo Ah-in).”

But why has it taken so long in the first place? Well, the release was delayed following controversy surrounding the movie’s other star, Yoo Ah In.

In October 2023, Ah In was charged for drug use. There’s a strict zero-tolerance policy on drug use in South Korea, and it’s considered a criminal offense. Ah In was charged with using drugs illegally and destroying evidence, which violated Korea’s Narcotics Control Act.

The charges included the abuse of propofol, a prescribed sedative, as well as buying over 1,100 sleeping pills, and smoking marijuana while in the United States.

In September 2024, Ah In was sentenced to prison for one year, with his official ruling scheduled for February 18, 2025. He was also ordered to pay 2 million won ($1,490).

The actor released a statement in court, saying, “Whatever the (ruling) result may be, I will repay those who took care of me by becoming much healthier and more honest and by living my life as someone who can contribute to society.”

For more, check out all the movies coming to streaming this month. You can also check out the best sports movies ever made, or see which 2025 movies we're most excited about.