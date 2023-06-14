Netflix plans to open first pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles

Netflix will soon open its first pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles – Netflix Bites – with several celebritiy chefs cooking the meals.

On June 13, 2023, the streaming service confirmed it would open Netflix Bites’ doors on June 30. The restaurant will run for a limited time starting June 30, 2023, until an unknown date.

Netflix Bites is located at 115 S. Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles, CA, across from The Grove – where the platform opened its first retail store. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 5 PM to 10 PM. They also offer a brunch menu from 10 AM to 2 PM.

As for who’s cooking at Netflix Bites’, keep reading to learn which famous chefs will appear at the pop-up restaurant.

Netflix employed several Iron Chefs for Los Angeles restaurant

The chefs at Netflix Bites include Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend’s Curtis Stone, Ming Tsai, and Andrew Zimmern. Additionally, Chef’s Table’s Dominique Crenn, Rodney, Scott, and Ann Kim. The restaurant will also have mixologists from Drink Masters, Nadiya Bakes’ Nadiya Hussain, and Nailed It’s Jacques Torres.

“Netflix is already a destination for beloved food programming, from documentaries to competition shows,” said Josh Simon – Vice President of Consumer Products for Netflix – in a statement.

“From episode to entrée, with Netflix Bites we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows. We are excited to collaborate with these incredible chefs who will bring this vision to life and showcase an array of their delicious menus.”

Check out the Netflix Bites website to make a reservation.