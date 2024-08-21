One streaming platform is bigger than Netflix and you use it every day

Netflix has failed to take the top spot in Nielsen’s streaming ratings, with one ubiquitous platform ranking number one for viewership in July 2024.

Thanks to the streaming service boom, we all have multiple direct debits to several platforms, whether it’s Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock, Disney Plus, or Max.

Netflix’s subscribers far outweigh its competitors; even if you combined Max, Hulu, and Paramount Plus’ total sign-ups, it’d still be second to Amazon, which remains over 40 million behind Netflix.

However, its biggest rival is a website that’s free to use and doesn’t require a subscription (unless you don’t want ads): YouTube.

According to Nielsen’s The Gauge report for July, YouTube accounted for 10.4% of all television viewing – the first streaming platform to do so. It beat Netflix’s 8.4%, and then it’s a steep drop to Prime Video (3.4%), Hulu (2.7%), and Disney Plus (2.1%). This also comes after YouTube’s 9.9% audience share in June.

Think about it: how many times do you open YouTube a day? The popularity of online, creator-led content is only rising, and the advent of smart TVs has reasserted its authority in people’s lives.

Tara Walpert Levy, YouTube’s vice president of Americas, explained to CNBC: “I do think it snuck up on people that YouTube was as important a presence in people’s lives and people’s viewing experiences not just on the phone but in the living room.

“When Nielsen first noted that YouTube was winning the streaming wars in terms of viewing, full stop, not just for ad-supported platforms, I had a ton of my friends from advertising, from media, who were like, ‘Can you believe it?’ It exceeded even our expectations.”

Netflix isn’t worried, though. In a letter to its shareholders, the platform insisted it’s “built a hard-to-replicate combination of a strong slate, superior recommendations, broad reach, and intense fandom, which drives healthy engagement on Netflix.”

“Improvement in these key areas is the best way to delight our members and continue to grow our business,” it added.

