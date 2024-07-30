Netflix users forced to pay more as huge change to subscriptions drops tomorrow

Netflix’s cheapest ad-free plan will be axed tomorrow, July 31, forcing users to switch to a pricier subscription or accept ads as part of their viewing experience.

With so much competition, streaming services have been forced to dole out price hikes over the past few years.

Peacock raised its prices for the second time in two years earlier this month, Prime Video forced users to pay to get rid of ads, and Max upped its prices in June.

Netflix isn’t different, with hikes and other changes being enforced almost annually since 2013; just last year, it raised the price of its Basic plan from $9.99 per month to $11.99.

Netflix’s Basic plan is being scrapped on July 31

Unfortunately, those on Netflix’s Basic plan will be forced to switch to a new subscription after July 31.

“The Basic plan is no longer available for new or rejoining members. If you are currently on the Basic plan, you can remain on this plan until your plan is changed or your account is canceled,” Netflix has explained, with users being warned via their TVs or streaming devices since early July.

Now, you’ll have the choice of three plans:

Standard with ads : $6.99 per month

: $6.99 per month Standard : $15.49 per month

: $15.49 per month Premium: $22.99 per month

On the latter two plans, you can add extra members for $7.99 each, allowing multiple households to access the same account after the password crackdown.

Premium has four specific benefits: you can stream Netflix on four devices at a time, compared to two; you can watch 4K Ultra HD and HDR content, rather than just 1080p; you’re able to download TV shows and movies on six devices, rather than two; and you can enjoy Netflix’s spatial audio.

Of course, there’s always the option to ditch your subscription altogether – but then how will you watch Stranger Things Season 5?

While you weigh up what plan you’ll choose, check out all of the TV shows streaming this month and when new episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6 will hit the platform.