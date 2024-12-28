Netflix receives backlash after “dangerous” casual viewing guidelines are revealed

As the 2024 slate comes to a close, a new report detailing the streamer’s creative direction has Netflix subscribers up in arms.

Earlier this year, Netflix earned criticism when it was revealed the streaming service had cancelled over 200 TV shows in less than 10 years. During 2024, the platform also fell victim to leaks of several high-profile shows, including Arcane and Terminator Zero.

Now, a report has been revealed that includes allegations from former Netflix employees, detailing the company’s “casual viewing” policy and creative choices.

Article continues after ad

As a result, many subscribers are accusing the service of pandering to viewers and derailing storytelling.

Netflix allegedly creates content around “casual viewing”

The report from n+1 cites details from “several screenwriters” who worked for the streaming service, who allege that a common note from executives is to “have this character announce what they’re doing so that viewers who have this program on in the background can follow along.”

It also notes how “casual viewing” is one of many Netflix’s microgenres, which offers content designed for viewers to half-watch while performing other tasks. (I.E viewers can still understand the story through audio cues while not looking directly at the screen.)

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Following the debates surrounding the issue of “screen etiquette” (particularly following the release of Wicked in November), it’s no surprise that subscribers have since been voicing their concern for Netflix’s alleged model.

“Sorry but I don’t think people who don’t pay attention should be thought about, taken seriously or taken into consideration when making TV,” said one X user. “The real viewers have to then suffer from unoriginal cringe dialogues and unorganical [sic] storytelling.”

Article continues after ad

“Encouraging anti-art product because the consumer has no idea how to pay attention,” another noted, while a third wrote, “Actual f**king insanity. Like this is literally what happens when you transform art into content.”

Netflix

“I’m of the opinion that this kind of attitude isn’t just anti-art, it’s dangerous to the very concept of culture itself. Absolute cyberpunk dystopia is knocking at our door, with consumption of content existing only as a way to be fed advertisements,” said one comment.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“This is where we land after years of this corporate culture of ‘evolution’ and trying to get ahead of the game by predicting trends and setting mandates then changing them before you even know if they work. Making good stuff cause it’s good is quite literally a thing of the past,” wrote one user.

For more, take a look at all the new shows recently added to streaming. You can also find out the latest news for Wednesday Season 2, Stranger Things Season 5, and Ginny and Georgia Season 3.