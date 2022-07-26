Netflix announces The Gray Man 2 and spinoff from Deadpool writers

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

The Gray Man 2, a sequel to Netflix’s most expensive movie ever, and a spinoff from the writers of Deadpool are in development.

The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, arrived in cinemas on July 15 before dropping on Netflix last week. At the time of writing, it’s the number one movie on the streaming platform’s chart.

The film has marked a bit of a divide between everyday viewers and critics. For example, in our review, we branded it a ‘bland Bond knock-off’, while the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is currently sitting at 91%, drastically higher than the Tomatometer at 48%.

Netflix has yet to report viewing figures for The Gray Man, but given how much it cost, its success with subscribers has led to the green light on a sequel, as well as a spinoff.

The Gray Man 2 and spinoff from Deadpool writers in development at Netflix

Netflix announced the news via its official Twitter account. “The Gray Man Universe is expanding! A sequel to The Gray Man is now in development with star Ryan Gosling, directors Joe & Anthony Russo & co-writer Stephen McFeely set to return,” the tweet read.

“A spinoff is also in the works from acclaimed screenwriters Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese (Deadpool),” it added.

The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney’s novel of the same name, the first in a line of 12 novels revolving around the titular assassin. It’s unclear which story the sequel will adapt next, nor have any specific plot details been shared regarding the spinoff.

Russo Brothers say The Gray Man kicks off an “expanded universe”

According to the Russo Brothers, who famously helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, The Gray Man was always meant to be the starting point of another cinematic universe for Netflix.

In a statement, as per Variety, they said: “The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film.

“With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for The Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon.”

The Gray Man is available to stream on Netflix now.