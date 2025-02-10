One of Netflix’s best true crime docs is returning soon to cover Gabby Petito case

The case of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie is set to be examined in a returning Netflix true crime documentary, and its release date is very soon. Warning: some may find this content distressing.

In 2021, Petito hit the headlines after she went missing during a cross-country US road trip with her fiancé, Laundrie. For months, the couple shared their vanlife journey on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

However, this all changed on August 27, when Petito went missing. The case quickly became a social media frenzy, with amateur sleuths dissecting every clue, which placed the true crime trend under the microscope like never before.

In September, Laundrie – deemed a person of interest by detectives – went missing. His remains were found just over a month after Petito’s were uncovered. He died by suicide, having admitted to murdering his fiancée in a notebook.

American Murder: Gabby Petito to drop on Netflix very soon

Netflix’s American Murder series will be covering the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie case, with the documentary series set to drop on the streaming service on February 17, 2025.

This marks the third installment of the Netflix true crime series, following on from 2020’s American Murder: The Family Next Door, centering on the Chris Watts case, and American Murder: Laci Peterson, about Laci’s murder at the hands of her husband, Scott Peterson.

The new three-part true crime series is set to go beyond the media frenzy, allowing Petito’s family and friends to share her story instead.

As per the synopsis, “Illustrated with real text messages, video footage, and excerpts from Petito’s personal journals, the series captures the reality of a young woman enmeshed in an abusive relationship behind closed doors – even as she put on a happy, ‘Insta-perfect’ face for social media.”

The trailer shows loved ones recounting how the couple would get into arguments, with one revealing, “Brian thought the vlog was stupid… the happiest people on social media usually have the darkest skeletons in their closet.”

Spectators were given a glimpse of this when the case was unfolding in the news. Body cam footage from the Moab City Police Department was released, showing an officer investigating an alleged physical altercation between Petito and Laundrie.

In the video, Petito is visibly distraught as she describes struggling with her mental health. She tearfully apologizes to the police, saying, “We’ve just been fighting this morning. Some personal issues.”

The couple were momentarily separated to give statements on what happened, before ultimately being let go. The incident took place on August 12, just two weeks before Petito’s disappearance.

American Murder will dive into the case like never before, with the new trailer sparking discussion online. “I remember when this was everywhere. This case just shocks me till this day,” said one comment.

“Finally. Been waiting for Netflix to give us this documentary. Rest in peace Gabby,” wrote another, while a third added, “Been waiting for this documentary ever since the case happened.”

For more true crime news, read about whether Jon and Carie Hallford went to jail, where Mary Day is now, and Hulu's upcoming Ruby Franke documentary.