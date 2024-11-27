How to get the Netflix Advent Calendar – and what’s in it?Netflix
If binge-watching your favorite TV shows isn’t enough this Christmas, Netflix has an extra treat in store for you. Here’s everything you need to know about the streamer’s new advent calendar.
Whether there are sighs of despair or cries of joy, nobody can stop Christmas from fast approaching. For most of us, the holiday season will involve not moving from the sofa while we race through new TV shows and movies.
Squid Game Season 2 will be the jewel in the festive crown (it’s out on Boxing Day), with other hits like Virgin River Season 6 releasing just before Christmas chaos ensues.
But what about when you’re not glued to the screen? If it’s surprises in the form of tiny presents you’re after, the new Netflix advent calendar will have you covered.
Where to buy the Netflix Advent Calendar
The Netflix advent calendar can be bought from a variety of sites including Amazon, MenKind, Advent Calendar (yes, that’s an actual shop), Sports Direct, and HMV.
If you’re looking to buy it directly from the streaming service, you’re out of luck. There’s no direct link to the calendar on Netflix (unless you’re looking for other shopping ideas from them). Technically, the listing comes under YuMe Toys, so don’t be put off if you see that in search results.
You’ll notice the design of the calendar exactly replicas the platform’s ident – in other words, the bit before the movie or TV show where the ‘N’ forms.
As per the item’s description, “Created with love for the whole family, this special tribute celebrates seven of Netflix’s most beloved shows, bringing the excitement of the screen right to your living room.”
What’s in it?
Fans will have 24 days of surprises in the calendar across seven popular titles – Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton, One Piece, Rebel Moon, The Witcher, and Outer Banks.
The full breakdown by title looks something like this:
Stranger Things
- 10 art postcards by independent artists
- Rare Demogorgon bobblehead figure
- Rare Eleven figurine
- Pop-art Demogorgon acrylic stand
Bridgerton
- Gold-plated teaspoon with floral detail
- Gold-embossed Lady Whistledown notebook
- Acrylic bookmark with gold tassel
One Piece
- Gumgum fruit plush keychain
- Straw hat crew pirate flag
- Gold-plated Zoro’s clip-on earring
- Collector art vinyl set
Squid Game
- Masked Manager figurine
- Front-Man bobblehead figure
- Young-hee doll figurine with articulated head
- Art metallic magnet set
Outer Banks
- OBX bracelet with engraved metallic charm
- OBX bandana made of pure cotton
- Surfboard-shaped bottle opener with jute string
The Witcher
- Geralt of Rivia sword-shaped pen
- Engraved insignia enamel pin
- School of the Wolf embossed coaster
Rebel Moon
- Wolf tapestry iron-on badge set
- Brushed gold insignia enamel pin
- Embossed epoxy keyring
Here’s the bad news – it’s expensive
The kicker is that Netflix’s advent calendar ranges from $100-$120 depending on where you’re buying it from.
For UK fans, that’s between £80-£95, which is a lot more than a classic Cadbury’s chocolate advent.
Amazon currently has it listed for the cheapest at $100, while MenKind is propping up the more expensive end at $120.
We can also expect to see this on resale sites like eBay for even more money once stock runs out. As a gauge, the Netflix 2024 box from San Diego Comic Con sold for $175.
Is it worth getting?
Unsurprisingly, the advent is getting mixed reviews. If you ask us, that’s justified – it doesn’t look like you’re getting much bang for your buck, so to speak.
If you’re someone who doesn’t like tat and clutter (ahem, me), this advent may well be your worst nightmare. Lots of the gifts do look lower-quality, and likely won’t enrich your home decor for 12 months of the year.
Also… where’s the original movie content? Surely we can’t be hinging the representation on Rebel Moon, for God’s sake.
While some fans think the overall effect of the calendar is “cool,” some think the actual content is “cheap.”
YouTuber Cherry Wallis weighed in, “If you’re not the biggest fan of all the shows, this calendar leaves you with a disappointed feeling… I feel like the items just feel quite cheap.
“You’d think Netflix could have come out with a better advent calendar than this. There are so many more shows that they could have chosen.”
However Jake Hackney at the Mirror gave it a five-star review. He explained, “As a self-professed cinephile, my life largely revolves around TV and film, so to kick off each dark December morning with an impressive collection of memorabilia is certainly worth the outlay.
“While the fun will sadly end after 24 days, the assortment of items can be used to make a fancy Netflix-themed display, while other contents like the Witcher pen and Outer Banks bottle opener would no doubt get plenty of use.”
