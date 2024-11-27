How to get the Netflix Advent Calendar – and what’s in it?

If binge-watching your favorite TV shows isn’t enough this Christmas, Netflix has an extra treat in store for you. Here’s everything you need to know about the streamer’s new advent calendar.

Whether there are sighs of despair or cries of joy, nobody can stop Christmas from fast approaching. For most of us, the holiday season will involve not moving from the sofa while we race through new TV shows and movies.

Squid Game Season 2 will be the jewel in the festive crown (it’s out on Boxing Day), with other hits like Virgin River Season 6 releasing just before Christmas chaos ensues.

But what about when you’re not glued to the screen? If it’s surprises in the form of tiny presents you’re after, the new Netflix advent calendar will have you covered.

Where to buy the Netflix Advent Calendar

The Netflix advent calendar can be bought from a variety of sites including Amazon, MenKind, Advent Calendar (yes, that’s an actual shop), Sports Direct, and HMV.

Amazon/Netflix

If you’re looking to buy it directly from the streaming service, you’re out of luck. There’s no direct link to the calendar on Netflix (unless you’re looking for other shopping ideas from them). Technically, the listing comes under YuMe Toys, so don’t be put off if you see that in search results.

You’ll notice the design of the calendar exactly replicas the platform’s ident – in other words, the bit before the movie or TV show where the ‘N’ forms.

As per the item’s description, “Created with love for the whole family, this special tribute celebrates seven of Netflix’s most beloved shows, bringing the excitement of the screen right to your living room.”

What’s in it?

Fans will have 24 days of surprises in the calendar across seven popular titles – Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton, One Piece, Rebel Moon, The Witcher, and Outer Banks.

Netflix

The full breakdown by title looks something like this:

Stranger Things

10 art postcards by independent artists

Rare Demogorgon bobblehead figure

Rare Eleven figurine

Pop-art Demogorgon acrylic stand

Bridgerton

Gold-plated teaspoon with floral detail

Gold-embossed Lady Whistledown notebook

Acrylic bookmark with gold tassel

One Piece

Gumgum fruit plush keychain

Straw hat crew pirate flag

Gold-plated Zoro’s clip-on earring

Collector art vinyl set

Squid Game

Masked Manager figurine

Front-Man bobblehead figure

Young-hee doll figurine with articulated head

Art metallic magnet set

Netflix

Outer Banks

OBX bracelet with engraved metallic charm

OBX bandana made of pure cotton

Surfboard-shaped bottle opener with jute string

The Witcher

Geralt of Rivia sword-shaped pen

Engraved insignia enamel pin

School of the Wolf embossed coaster

Rebel Moon

Wolf tapestry iron-on badge set

Brushed gold insignia enamel pin

Embossed epoxy keyring

Here’s the bad news – it’s expensive

The kicker is that Netflix’s advent calendar ranges from $100-$120 depending on where you’re buying it from.

For UK fans, that’s between £80-£95, which is a lot more than a classic Cadbury’s chocolate advent.

Amazon currently has it listed for the cheapest at $100, while MenKind is propping up the more expensive end at $120.

We can also expect to see this on resale sites like eBay for even more money once stock runs out. As a gauge, the Netflix 2024 box from San Diego Comic Con sold for $175.

Is it worth getting?

Unsurprisingly, the advent is getting mixed reviews. If you ask us, that’s justified – it doesn’t look like you’re getting much bang for your buck, so to speak.

Netflix

If you’re someone who doesn’t like tat and clutter (ahem, me), this advent may well be your worst nightmare. Lots of the gifts do look lower-quality, and likely won’t enrich your home decor for 12 months of the year.

Also… where’s the original movie content? Surely we can’t be hinging the representation on Rebel Moon, for God’s sake.

While some fans think the overall effect of the calendar is “cool,” some think the actual content is “cheap.”

YouTuber Cherry Wallis weighed in, “If you’re not the biggest fan of all the shows, this calendar leaves you with a disappointed feeling… I feel like the items just feel quite cheap.

“You’d think Netflix could have come out with a better advent calendar than this. There are so many more shows that they could have chosen.”

However Jake Hackney at the Mirror gave it a five-star review. He explained, “As a self-professed cinephile, my life largely revolves around TV and film, so to kick off each dark December morning with an impressive collection of memorabilia is certainly worth the outlay.

“While the fun will sadly end after 24 days, the assortment of items can be used to make a fancy Netflix-themed display, while other contents like the Witcher pen and Outer Banks bottle opener would no doubt get plenty of use.”

