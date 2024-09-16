Netflix just added Stephen Amell’s canceled wrestling series with 94% Rotten Tomatoes score

In 2023, Stephen Amell’s Heels was canceled, leaving fans heartbroken. A year later, both seasons have just dropped on Netflix – and there could be more on the way.

We’ve seen it plenty of times: Netflix acquires a hit TV show (Suits, Lost, Dark Winds) and it takes up residence on the streaming service’s top 10 chart for weeks, if not months.

Heels seems destined for the same fate, with fans patiently waiting for its arrival on the platform since it was announced in April this year.

The Starz series follows the Spade brothers, Jack (Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig), rival wrestlers who inherit their late father’s wrestling promotion and fight over their family’s legacy. It also stars Alison Luff (Wicked, New Amsterdam), Mary McCormack (The West Wing, In Plain Sight), and CM Punk, who – obviously – plays a wrestler.

For the uninitiated, Heels isn’t a reference to their flying kicks: in professional wrestling, the heel is the bad guy, while the “face” is the hero.

Over its first two seasons, which originally aired between 2021 and 2023, it earned an average 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Alas, it was axed after its second season premiered as part of a brutal cull, with its modest but passionate audience crying out for it to be rescued.

Netflix answered the call, and it’s available to stream in the US now. “Only on episode two and maybe late to the party but Heels on Netflix has me hooked. As a wrestling fan, the storytelling so far is fantastic,” one user wrote.

“TODAY IS THE DAY. Heels is officially on Netflix!! Now you all can see why I’ve been losing my MIND over this show,” another tweeted. “You Yanks better be binging the sh*t out of Heels on Netflix so we can get a 3rd season,” a third posted.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there’s a small chance Netflix could renew Heels for Season 3 if it performs well on the platform. So, what are you waiting for?

If you’re not interested in Heels, check out our list of other TV shows streaming this month, as well as new movies you should watch.