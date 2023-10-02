A 00s movie that has been shrouded in controversy in 2023 has just arrived on Netflix as part of its October lineup.

Every month, Netflix drops a whole series of TV shows and movies for viewers to enjoy, and October is no different. In terms of the new titles to look forward to, there’s The Fall of the House of Usher, Bodies, and Good Night World, to name a few.

Then there’s a whole batch of old content to enjoy, including Dune, Catch Me If You Can, a batch of Mission: Impossible movies, Saving Private Ryan, and The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2.

So, for those looking to get into the Fall spirit and binge-watch their way through the month, Netflix has you covered. But there’s one movie that’s dropped that may raise a few eyebrows due to the controversy surrounding its main stars.

The ultimate 2023 controversy movie is on Netflix now

The 2008 rom-com movie Forgetting Sarah Marshall – about a man who goes to Hawaii to try and get over his breakup, only to find out the ex is staying at the same resort as him – has arrived on Netflix.

However, the film has been a hot topic of conversation lately due to the fact that three of its main stars – Russell Brand, Mila Kunis, and Jonah Hill – have been the subject of controversy in recent weeks.

Last month, an explosive documentary exposed sexual misconduct and abuse allegations against Brand as part of a joint investigation between Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times. Since then, more women have come forward and the Metropolitan Police have launched an inquiry.

At the same time, Kunis and her husband faced backlash for their character letters written in defense of convicted rapist and That 70s Show co-star Danny Masterson. In the letter, Kunis described Masterson as an “older brother figure” and vouched for his “exceptional character.”

Finally, Hill recently faced emotional abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady and claims he forced Alexa Nikolas to kiss him when she was 16, the latter of which he has publicly denied.

With all three actors in hot water right now, some have questioned Netflix’s decision to add Forgetting Sarah Marshall to its library.

“Man, it is a choice for Netflix to add Forgetting Sarah Marshall today,” wrote one on X/Twitter, while another said: “Forgetting Sarah Marshall?! Are you kidding?! C’mon Netflix, read the room.”

