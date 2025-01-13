Netflix just added the highest-rated Walking Dead TV show ever and you can watch it in one day

If the grim state of January is making you crave some post-apocalyptic drama, Netflix has you covered with the highest-rated Walking Dead spinoff of all time.

It’s no exaggeration to say that The Walking Dead changed the game when it first premiered in 2010. Putting a cinematic tale of death and survival on the small screen, the zombie genre was forever altered, paving the way for prestige shows like The Last of Us.

In the years since, the franchise has since accumulated 340 episodes across 26 seasons of TV. (That’s a lot of walkers.)

Thankfully, Netflix has just added the best of the bunch to its streaming service, making the decision of which spinoff to watch very easy indeed.

All episodes of The Ones Who Live are now on Netflix

The Ones Who Live, which originally dropped in May 2024, follows Rick and Michonne years after his “death” in The Walking Dead Season 9.

He is in fact alive and working alongside the CRM, torn between his own moral compass and their strict approach to rebuilding society. Meanwhile, Michonne believes Rick is still out there, and sets out on a dangerous journey of her own to find him.

The Ones Who Live marked a shift in the usual template. It’s a love story above all else, told in only six episodes. At the time of writing, all episodes are now available to stream on Netflix.

Upon release, it proved to be one of the most highly-praised shows in the Walking Dead universe, topping even the original series on Rotten Tomatoes. (Episode 4 was later hailed as the “best episode of TV ever.”)

Here’s where The Ones Who Live stands among the rest of the franchise:

The Ones Who Live – 88%

Dead City – 79%

The Walking Dead – 79%

Tales of the Walking Dead – 74%

Fear the Walking Dead – 73%

Daryl Dixon – 69%

World Beyond – 46%

For more, check out our guide to Dead City Season 2. You can also find out why The Ones Who Live proves The Walking Dead failed its star, and see if there will be a The Ones Who Live Season 2.