Netflix just accidentally revealed the Squid Game Season 3 release date

We already knew Squid Game Season 3 – its last ever chapter – is set to land sometime in 2025, but it appears Netflix just accidentally revealed the exact release date.

It’s no surprise talks have turned to when the final batch of episodes will arrive, as Squid Game Season 2 ended on a massive cliffhanger: the Front Man resumed his position and intercepted Seong Gi-hun’s coup.

There are plenty of theories as to what happens in Season 3 (as well as the characters who have the Grim Reaper knocking at their door). But, all we can do for now is speculate.

The good news is that we don’t have to wait another three years to find out, as the second and third chapters were filmed back-to-back – and it looks like we may have a release date.

YouTube: Netflix Korea

This week, the official Netflix Korea YouTube channel shared a short that featured a release date for Squid Game Season 3: June 27, 2025.

Although the teaser was swiftly removed and replaced without the date in the description, the internet did its thing, and soon enough screenshots of the original post surfaced on the show’s subreddit.

Netflix has yet to officially confirm the release date, but it certainly aligns with creator Hwang Dong-hyuk’s previous tease about when to expect the third run.

Speaking to Variety, he explained that while he can’t give too much away about the plot, “what I can say is, after Season 2 launches, I believe we will be announcing the launch date for Season 3 soon.”

“I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year,” Dong-hyuk added.

Fans react to potential summer release

Netflix

A screenshot of the YouTube short has been shared on Squid Game’s subreddit, and although it’s not confirmed, fans have been reacting positively to the potential summer release.

“Oh, thank God. Fall would be far too long to wait,” said one, while another wrote, “In six months, makes sense to me.”

A third added, “Six months hurts, but it’s still WAY better than three years.” And a fourth chimed in, “Please be true.”

Others aren’t so sure due to Netflix’s other big titles releasing in 2025, including Wednesday Season 2 and Stranger Things Season 5.

“Wouldn’t make sense because bro, we got Wednesday and One Piece Season 2. And Stranger Things Season 5,” said one.

However, as another Squid Game fan pointed out, “And those series would be so in line for Halloween.”

A third said, “One Piece isn’t even at the same level so I don’t think it’s an issue. My guess is Wednesday will release on Halloween while Stranger Things on end of year holiday.”

We know for sure that all of these titles will be releasing at some point in 2025, but none of them have an official release date at the time of writing.

So, there’s all the chance Squid Game Season 3 drops in summer, but we’ll have to wait for Netflix to confirm before we go booking time off for a binge-watching session.

