Netflix announces new 2025 dating show that fixes Single’s Inferno’s biggest problem

Single’s Inferno Season 4 has nearly wrapped up for another year, but don’t fret, as Netflix has another South Korean dating show coming up in 2025 – and it promises to shake things up in its approach to casting.

So far, Single’s Inferno Season 4 has been packed with plenty of drama. We’ve had swing incidents, duvet scenes, and more love triangles than a math lesson.

But one of the reasons so many viewers tune in is because of the earnest conversations and authentic bonds that form. Sure, it doesn’t lead to many couples staying together post production, but it’s a refreshing break from more fast-paced reality series like Love Island.

Article continues after ad

If you felt this has been lacking in Season 4, and you aren’t too keen on the number of celebrities in the cast, this new Netflix show may be for you.

Netflix show Single Since Birth set to fix Single’s Inferno’s biggest problem

The streaming service is working on a reality dating show called Motae Solo, which translates to Single Since Birth. The unique premise will see contestants who’ve never dated receive a makeover before being given a chance to find their first love.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Much like Single’s Inferno, there will be a panel of matchmakers – comprised of celebrities and professionals – who will be on hand to support the singletons and guide them through their physical makeover and their communication style.

Article continues after ad

Once they’re looking sharp, the group of contestants will head to a nine-day retreat where they have the opportunity to date other people just like them. The new show promises plenty of hilarious and authentic interactions.

This will no doubt fix the biggest complaint viewers have about Single’s Inferno Season 4: too many actors and influencers in the cast. As one fan wrote on Reddit, “I wanted less micro celebs and influencers, not more.”

Article continues after ad

“So many actors this time around, not excited for it,” said another, while a third added, “Show needs to work on casting non D-list celebrities.”

Netflix

Whether you agree with the criticism or not, Single Since Birth sounds like an entertaining ride. The literal translation of the working title is Motae Solo But Wants To Date, although it’s likely this will change in the weeks to come.

Article continues after ad

According to Korean outlet MBC, the Netflix production has received 4,000 applications so far, with the show set to air in the first half of 2025.

Article continues after ad

Single Inferno Season 4’s final two episodes drop on Netflix on February 11, 2025. Until then, read about why Theo’s facing backlash, another reality show to watch next, and who the hosts are in Single’s Inferno.