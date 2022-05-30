Exclusive: Neill Blomkamp says District 9 sequel is coming “in near future”

Neill Blomkamp has given an update on his long-brewing sequel to District 9, nearly 13 years after the original hit first hit cinemas.

The 2000s were extraordinary for sci-fi: love them or hate them, the Matrix sequels pushed cinematic mythology further than ever before; Steven Spielberg released two bangers with A.I. Artificial Intelligence and Minority Report; and that’s before we get to Avatar, Sunshine, Deja Vu, and Children of Men.

Just ahead of the turn of the decade, Blomkamp and Peter Jackson came together to make District 9 off the back of his short film, Alive in Joburg. The resulting film is considered one of the key works of the past 20 years, blending socio-political commentary with gnarly extraterrestrial thrills.

However, despite its ending leaving the doorway open to a sequel and persistent interest from fans, there’s been little movement on District 10.

Neill Blomkamp gives District 10 update

Dexerto spoke to Blomkamp to discuss Off The Grid, his new “very cool and very unique” battle royale game, coming after he joined Gunzilla Games as their Chief Visionary Officer back in July 2021.

While remaining tight-lipped on all things to do with the District 9 follow-up, he did offer up a small, exciting update. “I am still working on it… the answer is it’s within the near future.”

District 10 possible story and cast

Speaking to SyFy in 2009, Blomkamp said if District 9 was “successful – if audiences want another, whatever, District 10 – I would love to do it. It’s a very personal film, and it’s a universe and a place that I find incredibly creative. I’d love to go back to that universe.”

However, it’s unclear exactly what the film’s story will be. In 2021, he confirmed via Twitter that he was writing the script for District 10 alongside past co-scribe Terri Tatchell and the original’s star Sharlto Copley. One would imagine Copley would return as Wikus van de Merwe, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

In an interview with IGN a few months later, Blomkamp added: “That script continues to be written. It’s looking good. It took a decade to figure out, to come up with a reason why to make that film as opposed to just making a sequel.

“There was a topic in American history that the second I realized that that fit into the world of District 9, it felt like an awesome way to do a sequel. So yeah, it continues to be developed and it’s getting a lot closer.”

Is District 9 on Netflix or Amazon Prime?

District 9 is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the US. For UK viewers, you can watch it on Netflix or pay for it on-demand via Amazon or other platforms.