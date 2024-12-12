Natalia Grace Season 3 release date revealed with “shocking” spinoff coming soon

Not only is The Curious Case of Natalia Grace Season 3 dropping very soon, but a “shocking” spinoff documentary series has been announced by Investigation Discovery, and it’s set to air the following week.

When Natalia Speaks dropped at the beginning of the year, it seemed to draw a conclusion to the stranger-than-fiction tale of the Ukrainian orphan and her ordeal with US couple Michael and Kristine Barnett.

The second chapter in the true crime series included DNA testing, proving that Natalia was, in fact, a child when she was adopted by the Barnetts. Although the charges against the couple were dropped, Natalia was able to confront Michael before moving on with her life with new adoptive parents, Cynthia and Antwon Mans.

But then came another twist right at the end: Natalia and the Mans had fallen out, with text across the screen promising that the “story will continue.” Many took this to mean there’d be a third chapter in this ongoing saga, but for months there was no news of a follow up.

This all changed last month, when ID dropped a teaser for The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter. Now, the true crime network has revealed the Season 3 release date.

The docu-series will premiere across two nights on Monday, January 6, and Tuesday, January 7, 2025, from 9pm-11pm ET on ID, while also streaming on Max.

A new trailer for the final installment describes it as the “wildest chapter ever,” promising to show a different side to Natalia’s relationship with the Mans.

In the teaser, Natalia explains, “I always wanted to find love.” Although she met someone online and planned to go and meet him in the UK, the following clips show Antwon saying, “We can’t allow this to happen.”

After this, the Mans face a range of accusations, including that they’re holding Natalia hostage, that they’re a “cult,” and that they abused Natalia, claims Cynthia describes as “sick, twisted lies.”

ID

Mackenzie DePaul and her husband, who once wanted to adopt Natalia but couldn’t afford to at the time, are then seen putting together a rescue plan.

Natalia Grace spinoff series to air the following week

Following Season 3, ID is set to air The Curious Case Of…, a spinoff documentary series unpacking the details of various cases with Natalia Grace’s leading legal analyst, Beth Karas.

The Curious Case Of… premieres on ID and Max on January 13, 2025, at 10pm ET, with new episodes airing weekly thereafter.

As per the synopsis, “In this 6×60, self contained series, Beth Karas will take us through a different bizarre story in the vein of a Black Mirror-style true crime show.

“In this series where Beth tackles a different splashy, loud, curious, and peculiar true crime mystery, there is never a reliable narrator, never one version of the story, and never a story without a loud and shocking reveal.”

In the meantime, check out the new documentaries coming to streaming this month, everything you need to know about the Natalia Grace case, and how to stream the Natalia Grace documentaries.